Anaconda native reported to Camp Anaconda in Iraq

The vehicles Eileraas inspected included Humvees heavily damaged by the bane of coalition forces in Iraq — the improvised explosive devices, or IEDs — planted by insurgents.

Many vehicles could be repaired. Some could not. In some, American troops had been killed or grievously injured.

Eileraas’s life had provided the experiences and the mentors needed to develop an expertise in mechanical repairs. His first paying job was in the shop bay of Eileraas Buick in Anaconda.

He said Fred Hayes of Anaconda was a key mentor.

“He taught me more about auto mechanics than you would ever get from a school,” Eileraas said.

He graduated in 1966 from Anaconda High School. Three members of his graduating class died in Vietnam.

In January 1967, Eileraas joined the Army National Guard’s combat engineers unit in Anaconda. He was required to devote one weekend a month and two weeks a year to National Guard duty.

Ultimately, the National Guard would become his career, but Eileraas didn’t know that then.