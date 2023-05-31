Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Rose L. Tracy of Anaconda recently completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with Bachelor of Science degrees in quantitative economics and Chinese and a commission as an ensign.

Tracy, who is the daughter of Jim and Lee Tracy of Anaconda, is a 2014 graduate of Anaconda High School.

At the academy Tracy was a member of the 5th Company. She served four years in the Navy before applying to the academy, including a year studying Chinese at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, Calif. She also studied for a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School at Naval Station Newport, R.I., before enrolling in the academy in the fall of 2019.

Tracy will join the fleet in the fall as an officer on the destroyer USS Delbert D. Black.

Her brother, Ray, graduated from the academy in 2013 graduate, and was discharged from the Navy in 2022 after serving as a naval flight officer. He separated from the service as a lieutenant.