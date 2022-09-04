Anaconda native Gerry Berry: A 'rendezvous with destiny' in Saigon

To Anaconda native and retired Marine Col. Gerry Berry, America’s final hours of evacuating Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War were a “rendezvous with destiny.”

He was a young Marine pilot during Operation Frequent Wind and was one of the last two CH-46 helicopters to fly off the roof of the U.S. Embassy on April 30, 1975.

He and others had rescued thousands of Vietnamese, foreign nationals and U.S. embassy personnel on trips to and from offshore Navy ships, and on his second-to-last jaunt, he finally got U.S. Ambassador Graham Martin to get on board.

“I was able to be involved in the evacuation of Saigon where I flew the most hours and brought the ambassador out,” Berry told The Montana Standard. “Therefore I always claimed I ended the Vietnam War.”

He and a pilot flying another Sea Knight transport helicopter made one final trip and together whisked the last 61 Marines to safety. In the midst of chaos, with North Vietnamese tanks closing in, mission accomplished.

“It was a great day,” Berry said. “It was a rendezvous with destiny I think.”

Berry spoke with the Standard by phone from his Vero Beach, Florida home on Aug. 26. It was the same day a year prior that 13 U.S. service members were killed and another four dozen injured by a suicide bomb in Kabul.

The explosion, as the San Diego Union-Tribune put it, “was a disastrous punctuation mark on two weeks of chaos that unfolded as the U.S. withdrew after 20 years of war.” An estimated 170 Afghans also died in the explosion.

Berry spent 25 years in the Marines and says there were some big differences between leaving Vietnam and leaving Afghanistan.

“Ours was much more seriously planned, even though it may not have appeared that way, than this ad hoc thing they did in Afghanistan,” he said.

ANACONDA KID

Berry was born and raised in Anaconda before his father, a Marine who fought in the Pacific during World War II, moved the family to Des Moines, Iowa in the middle of Berry’s sophomore year at Anaconda High School.

“It was very much a company town but it was a great town to grow up in,” Berry said. Anaconda had two high schools then and he figures he “attended about every grade school there was” because they moved about a lot.

“I just thought it was marvelous,” he said. “Of course I learned to fly fish and we had a great sports program in Anaconda. We had fifth- and sixth-grade football, junior high football, basketball — everything.”

Berry still has a time-share at Fairmont and spends about a month there every summer. One of his daughters married an Anaconda man so he used to return to Montana every Thanksgiving, too, but hasn’t since COVID.

He was a high school quarterback in Anaconda in his sophomore season before moving to Iowa, where he was all-state in basketball at Des Moines Tech High School before graduating and enrolling at Simpson College, a liberal arts college in Iowa.

When he graduated in 1968 he had a draft notice waiting. He had an option to choose a service so he visited with a selection officer from the Marines and passed an initial test to get in.

“But there was this magnificent poster with a guy in front of an F-4 Phantom jet in an orange flight suit, and I said, ‘Can I do that?’ He (the Marine officer) said, ‘Take another test’ and I did and I passed.”

He actually spent eight months with the Army learning to fly, was sent back to the Marine Corps, and by January 1969 was in Vietnam flying CH-46 tandem-rotor helicopters.

He spent the next 13 months doing “recon inserts, troop inserts, resupply, medevac.” They were, he said, “the real working parts of the Vietnam era.”

He learned to fly military jets when he got back stateside, some of that stationed in Meridian, Mississippi. As a captain then, he was able to set a flying schedule for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“I took four-day weekends and I’d go to every Southeast Conference football game I could find,” he said. “It was the greatest life ever.”

A few years later, back in a CH-46, were 18 hours he will never forget.

OPERATION FREQUENT WIND

They started on April 29, 1975, when he and other Marine pilots began airlifting people and personnel from Saigon. The North Vietnamese were constantly bombing the airbase so the runway there was out, he said.

His specific mission was to retrieve Martin, the ambassador, but on repeated trips, he refused to come out of the embassy and get on board. Meanwhile, the enemy was getting closer and closer.

“You have the president of the United States, the secretary of state, Kissinger, and they certainly have communication with him,” Berry said. “They could order him out. They don’t.”

The hours go by and now, way past midnight, there are only two helicopters flying. The others were grounded so the pilots could rest, he said.

“That would have been nice for me also, so now I thought to myself, ‘On the next trip, I’m getting the ambassador. It doesn’t make a difference how I do it, I’m going to do it.’”

At 4:56 a.m. on April 30, on the roof of the embassy, many third-country nationals and Vietnamese got on board but Berry ordered them off.

“I called the Marine security guard and he picks up a side phone and I said, ‘This aircraft is not leaving this roof until the ambassador is on board,’” Berry said.

Two minutes later, the ambassador and his entire entourage were on board.

“All he wanted was to be ordered out,” Berry said. “He was going down with the ship but he wanted to be ordered out. He was trying to get as many people out as he could.”

In the end, Berry said, it was a “soldier from Anaconda, Montana who actually ordered the ambassador out of Saigon.”

Berry spent another 18 years in the Marines and in 1991 helped support U.S. and allied military operations that forced Iraq out of Kuwait. He retired from the Marines in 1993 and has done a number of things since, including a 10-year stint as president of Covenant Aviation Security, which provides screening and security services to numerous airports.

He is a frequent speaker at colleges, universities and before veterans organizations and he still has strong family and friendship ties to Montana.

His daughters Meredith and Allison got married in Montana, earned graduate degrees at the University of Montana and Allison works in Missoula. His son, Brett, lives in Butte.

Berry said he might be back in Montana as soon as October, though he’s not quite sure what college football game he will take in then.