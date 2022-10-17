Anaconda Murdoch's store could open in late May

Construction continues of the nearly 45,000-square-foot building that will house Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply in Anaconda.

John Aitchison, the company’s construction and facilities manager, said Murdoch’s hopes to open the new store at the end of May.

“We are looking forward to getting that open,” he said.

What will become Murdoch’s 13th store in Montana will add more commercial vitality to Anaconda’s East Yards, where its neighbors will include The Forge Hotel, the Barclay II restaurant and the Anaconda Smoke Stack State Park.

Aitchison said there have been a few supply chain issues with rooftop units for heating and cooling but other challenges have been mostly par for the course for a commercial construction project.

The retail chain got its start in Bozeman in 1994, when John Murdoch opened his first store. He hoped the merchandise and customer service would appeal to ranchers, the outdoors community and others. Murdoch’s has stores in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado, Texas and Nebraska.

The retailer sells a variety of goods, including: tools and hardware; farm and ranch products; clothing; products for pets and animals; home goods, gifts and toys.

The East Yards site features wide streets and replicas of antique street lights that were manufactured both by AFFCO in Anaconda and another supplier. Anaconda-Deer Lodge County officials have said they anticipate other businesses will choose the location for commerce.