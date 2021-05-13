Anaconda mother's drive to give back after life-threatening blood loss

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Blood is something that can’t be reproduced. It has to be donated,” Cline says. “I definitely owe my life to the people who donated. Without it I would not have survived, 100%. My son would never have known me.”

When someone needs blood, the seconds matter, so it’s important for hospitals to have a supply on hand.

“Accidents happen when you least expect them,” Cline says. “At some point in your life, everyone probably knows somebody who needs blood.”

After the drive, Cline estimated they’d gathered 34 units of blood, exceeding the event’s goal. Of the fully-booked 35 appointments, 33 people showed up, and three more filled in for the no-shows.

Every day, the Montana Red Cross collects about 100 units of blood. Each unit can save up to three lives, according to Matt Ochsner, the Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross in Montana and Idaho.

“Montanans continue to be extremely generous, helping us meet demand even through the challenges of COVID-19,” Ochsner says. “The demand remains constant so we encourage people to find a drive near them and donate the lifesaving blood cancer patients, accidents victims, expecting mothers and countless others depend on. “