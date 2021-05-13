Anaconda mother's drive to give back after life-threatening blood loss

Sara Cline had a fairly easy pregnancy. But after her cesarean section, her blood pressure crashed and she began hemorrhaging from her torn uterine artery. Her blood lost all ability to clot, and she was flown to Missoula where she received 25 units of blood and two more surgeries. Her blood basically had to be replaced, and Cline says that she and her nurses joked she’d received a “full oil change.”
On Friday, her son Liam will celebrate his first birthday. To celebrate, Cline and her husband Mike Cline hosted a blood drive Wednesday at their business, Pintler Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab in Anaconda, with a goal of collecting 25 units of donated blood.
“I really wanted to do that for his one-year birthday to honor the people who saved me,” Cline said. “My medical team in both locations was just amazing.”
Some of that medical team ended up coming in to donate blood.
Nurses, donors and Red Cross equipment filled the space between treadmills and exercise balls. Liam Cline played on a treadmill, sporting a mist of bright red hair. At a table near the door, donors could munch on snacks from the Red Cross or a massive birthday cake provided by the Clines.
Cline herself donated blood at the drive, and says she’s set a personal goal to donate blood 25 times. She wants to make the blood drive an annual event. She’s paying that oil change back with interest.
“Blood is something that can’t be reproduced. It has to be donated,” Cline says. “I definitely owe my life to the people who donated. Without it I would not have survived, 100%. My son would never have known me.”
When someone needs blood, the seconds matter, so it’s important for hospitals to have a supply on hand.
“Accidents happen when you least expect them,” Cline says. “At some point in your life, everyone probably knows somebody who needs blood.”
After the drive, Cline estimated they’d gathered 34 units of blood, exceeding the event’s goal. Of the fully-booked 35 appointments, 33 people showed up, and three more filled in for the no-shows.
Every day, the Montana Red Cross collects about 100 units of blood. Each unit can save up to three lives, according to Matt Ochsner, the Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross in Montana and Idaho.
“Montanans continue to be extremely generous, helping us meet demand even through the challenges of COVID-19,” Ochsner says. “The demand remains constant so we encourage people to find a drive near them and donate the lifesaving blood cancer patients, accidents victims, expecting mothers and countless others depend on. “
“If you can do it, do it,” Cline says.
To donate at a blood drive near you, go to redcrossblood.org and enter your zip code, or call 800-RED-CROSS.