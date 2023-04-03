Prosecutor Ben Krakowka described the case as bizarre. The circumstances included two co-conspirators trying to kill a man by dosing his food and drink over time with antifreeze.

In November, defendant Brice Allen Boyd of Anaconda pleaded guilty in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County District Court to separate counts of attempted deliberate homicide and sexual intercourse without consent.

Boyd, 38, recently received two 100-year sentences to Montana State Prison, with one sentence tied to the rape of an 11-year-old girl and the other to trying to poison a man with antifreeze.

Judge Ray Dayton presided.

The sentences will run concurrently and Boyd will serve at least 25 years in prison before being eligible for parole. He must also complete sex offender treatment before being paroled.

His accomplice in the poisoning, Katheryn Florence Schimming, 39, is serving 10 years in the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings. Court records show she joined Boyd’s efforts to poison Jeffery Shuck, who was Schimming’s ex-husband, by giving Shuck excessive doses of prescription medications and by aiding and abetting the antifreeze poisoning.

Shuck has been described in court documents as suffering from schizophrenia.

Prosecutors said the poisonings occurred during the summer of 2021.

A woman who lived with Schimming told police she had witnessed the doctoring of Shuck’s food by Boyd on several occasions, either pouring the antifreeze into beverages or using a syringe to inject it into solid food, records show. She said she also had observed Shuck’s reactions – becoming ill and vomiting after unknowingly ingesting the antifreeze, according to court documents.

Antifreeze contains ethylene glycol.

According to the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, ethylene glycol ingestion can cause serious or fatal toxicity. It can affect neurological function, respiration, cardiovascular performance and more, including liver and kidney function.

Court documents report that Shuck’s medical records showed a marked decrease in kidney function during the time in which Schimming was aiding Boyd’s poisoning effort.

Court records reported that witnesses said Schimming wanted to get rid of Shuck and that Boyd was jealous of the relationship Schimming had with him.

As part of a plea agreement with Schimming, prosecutors agreed to dismiss four felony counts of intimidation and to recommend a prison sentence of 10 years.

On May 11, Schimming entered an Alford plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit the offense of deliberate homicide. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state likely has enough evidence for a conviction.

Krakowka praised the investigative work of law enforcement officers in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, including Officer Matthew Ives, Detective Thomas Allison and Detective Kristopher Vauthier.

“When the case was brought to me initially they made me promise not to reject the case until they told me the entire story because it was so unbelievable,” Krakowka said. “Indeed, it seemed unbelievable until they started providing me with corroborating evidence and statements.”