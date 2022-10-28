Anaconda man pleads not guilty to child porn charge

MISSOULA — Christopher Todd Boudreau, 41, of Anaconda pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of attempted coercion and enticement and possession of child pornography before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in Missoula.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Boudreau faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release. He was detained pending further proceedings.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.