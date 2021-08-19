 Skip to main content
Anaconda man jailed on felony offenses
Anaconda man jailed on felony offenses

Bradley John Connors, 39, of Anaconda is incarcerated in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center for felony assault with a weapon, felony partner or family member assault (strangulation), and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Connors reportedly made his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Aug. 13 and assaulted her more than once. He also allegedly choked her.

Reports say the Anaconda man finally left the apartment on Aug. 16 and the woman called 911.

With the help of employees at Fairmont Hot Springs and Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, Connors was apprehended at Fairmont and taken to jail.

