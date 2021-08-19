 Skip to main content
Anaconda man jailed for drive-by shooting
Anaconda man jailed for drive-by shooting

Philip Sundberg

Philip Sundberg

Philip Charles Sundberg, 44, of Anaconda is an inmate at the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Detention Center after an alleged drive-by shooting of six rounds in the 1000 block of East Commercial Street in Anaconda on Aug. 11.

According to Anaconda Detective Kyle Staley, Sundberg used a rifle at 11:15 p.m. to fire three bullets from his truck into an occupied home. Two other bullets hit vacant homes on both sides, and another bullet hit a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Sundberg was taken into custody and jailed on three counts of felony criminal endangerment and three counts of felony assault with a weapon. His bond was set at $250,000.

Police are looking to interview the driver of a light-colored SUV or truck, who was driving directly behind Sundberg at the time of the alleged shooting. If you are that driver or know who the person is, contact Staley at 406-490-5269.

