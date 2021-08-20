 Skip to main content
Anaconda man indicted on federal coercion charge
Anaconda man indicted on federal coercion charge

Terry Joseph Jette, 56, of Anaconda appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto in Missoula on indictments of attempted coercion and enticement of a child.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Jette faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years to life of supervised release.

Jette has been detained pending further proceedings.

The FBI, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

