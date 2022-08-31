Anaconda man driving while high gets 5-years for fatal crash

A judge sentenced a 29-year-old Anaconda man to five years in custody of state prison officials Wednesday for driving on I-15 while high on marijuana and crashing near Rocker, a wreck that killed his girlfriend.

District Judge Robert Whelan is also recommending the Montana Department of Corrections send Tyler William Greathouse to the WATCH prison treatment program.

Destiny Vaughn, 26, of Anaconda was killed in the crash and her mother spoke via Zoom before Whelan imposed the sentence.

“I want justice for my daughter as if it was your daughter, your honor,” she said, adding that “it has been a long hard 14 months.”

Greathouse had previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence, which carries a maximum 30 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000. Whelan technically sentenced him to 10 years in DOC custody but suspended five of those years.

Prosecutor Mike Clague said it was a “tragic event” and Greathouse needed a period of custody as well as treatment.

“There is no excuse for what he did,” Clague said.

According to prosecutors and troopers, Greathouse was high while passing another car on I-15 on June 3, 2021, drove onto the shoulder, came back on the highway and then left the shoulder and rolled several times.

Greathouse and Vaughn were ejected and Vaughn died from her injuries. She was about 10 feet from the vehicle and Greathouse was sitting 20 to 25 feet away when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrived.

Several people had stopped to help, including a nurse who performed CPR on Vaughn, but she was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

Greathouse said they had been fishing at Georgetown Lake and were on the way to Butte to have dinner when the crash occurred. He told a trooper another car crossed into his lane while trying to pass and it was the last thing he remembered.

But video from nearby businesses didn’t back that up and instead showed what happened.

A blood draw taken after the accident was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab and tests showed it contained 13 nanograms of THC. It is illegal in Montana to drive with more than 5 nanograms of THC in your blood.

Greathouse appeared in Whelan’s court with an attorney Wednesday and said he, too, has been grieving. He had a medical marijuana card when the crash occurred.

“You shouldn’t drive high no matter what,” he said. Moments later, he was taken into custody.