 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Anaconda man charged with vehicular homicide

Tyler Greathouse

Tyler Greathouse

An Anaconda man has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Tyler William Greathouse, 28, of Anaconda appeared last Friday before Judge Ben Pezdark in Butte Justice Court.

A June 3 crash on Interstate 15 near the Rocker exit killed Destiny Vaughn, 26, also of Anaconda and injured Greathouse.

According to Trooper Thomas Renz of the Montana Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. June 3, the vehicle Greathouse was driving left the median shoulder and rolled multiple times. It then came to rest in the median.

Vaughn was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead en route to the hospital from blunt force trauma. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

If convicted, Greathouse could face a prison term of up to 30 years or a fine of $50,000, or both.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One new COVID death in Butte

One new COVID death in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced one additional COVID death, an individual under the age of 40.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News