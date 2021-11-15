Anaconda man charged with vehicular homicide

An Anaconda man has been charged with felony vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.

Tyler William Greathouse, 28, of Anaconda appeared last Friday before Judge Ben Pezdark in Butte Justice Court.

A June 3 crash on Interstate 15 near the Rocker exit killed Destiny Vaughn, 26, also of Anaconda and injured Greathouse.

According to Trooper Thomas Renz of the Montana Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 p.m. June 3, the vehicle Greathouse was driving left the median shoulder and rolled multiple times. It then came to rest in the median.

Vaughn was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead en route to the hospital from blunt force trauma. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

If convicted, Greathouse could face a prison term of up to 30 years or a fine of $50,000, or both.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.