Anaconda man arrested for felony assault

Anaconda police arrested Demitry Archuleta, 18, of Anaconda Jan. 16 for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and minor possession of alcohol or an intoxicant.

Archuleta allegedly came home drunk and an argument ensued. He tried to take the car keys away from a family member, then reportedly hit her in the ribs and also put his hands around her throat.