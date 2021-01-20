Anaconda man arrested for felony assault

Anaconda police arrested Demitry Archuleta, 18, of Anaconda Jan. 16 for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and minor possession of alcohol or an intoxicant.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Officers responded to a 911 call at 2 a.m. regarding a family disturbance.
Archuleta allegedly came home drunk and an argument ensued. He tried to take the car keys away from a family member, then reportedly hit her in the ribs and also put his hands around her throat.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today