Anaconda man allegedly asked young girls for sex

Robert Dean Barnedt, 51, of Anaconda was arrested Friday on suspicion of criminal contempt and disorderly conduct after Anaconda-Deer Lodge police officers responded to a complaint that he asked three girls, ages 11, 12 and 13 to have sex with him.

Officers responded to a call just before 7 p.m. Friday, regarding a man near Washoe Park in Anaconda reportedly asking three young girls to come to his tent and have sex with him. Officers reported that Barnedt was acting unstable and waving a flashlight. He also told officers there was a sniper on the Anaconda Hill.

Barnedt had a tent with a mattress at Washoe Park. He denied asking the girls, ages 11, 12 and 13, to have sex. He told police he just wanted to talk to them.

