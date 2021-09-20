Anaconda Live kicks off 74th concert season on Sept. 24

Anaconda Live is making its way back to the Washoe Theatre for the 74th season with four shows to entertain audiences.
Season membership passes for Anaconda Live are $55 for adults and $10 for students and include admission to the Dillon Concert Series performances at no extra charge.
Waking Up in America
Waking Up in America kicks off the series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The new musical cabaret-style show features elegant styling of the best American songbook, well-known country favorites and international pop classics, all interspersed with lighthearted fun and inspiration.
America’s Sweethearts
The vocal trio America’s Sweethearts from New York City will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Following in the vocal steps of the Andrews Sisters, the tight-harmony ensemble with piano accompaniment promises to charm and delight with a wide range of book repertoire from WWII to Great American Songbook favorites. A tribute to our veterans.
Barron Ryan
Virtuoso pianist and charming entertainer, Barron Ryan performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday March 29. His classical training shines through as he romps through ragtime, stride and boogie-woogie favorites, intermingling them with some divine classical standards and a pop tune or two.
Sultans of String
Finally, the Sultans of String perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday May 11. Their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms celebrates musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity. Acoustic strings meet with electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound, while world rhythms excite audiences to their feet with irresistible need to dance.
For more details, call Pat Forsman at 406-560-2953 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/759478510844460.