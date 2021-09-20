Anaconda Live kicks off 74th concert season on Sept. 24

Anaconda Live is making its way back to the Washoe Theatre for the 74th season with four shows to entertain audiences.

Season membership passes for Anaconda Live are $55 for adults and $10 for students and include admission to the Dillon Concert Series performances at no extra charge.

Waking Up in America

Waking Up in America kicks off the series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The new musical cabaret-style show features elegant styling of the best American songbook, well-known country favorites and international pop classics, all interspersed with lighthearted fun and inspiration.

America’s Sweethearts

The vocal trio America’s Sweethearts from New York City will perform at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11. Following in the vocal steps of the Andrews Sisters, the tight-harmony ensemble with piano accompaniment promises to charm and delight with a wide range of book repertoire from WWII to Great American Songbook favorites. A tribute to our veterans.

Barron Ryan