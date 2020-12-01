Anaconda Junior/Senior High School back to remote learning

“It hurts a lot that there has never been a mandate from the governor or from OPI (Montana Office of Public Instruction) to say that if you have a certain percentage of your school, or a certain percentage of your community with COVID, you need to pretty much go into a red phase or go full remote. That would provide consistency across the state,” he said. “It puts a lot of pressure on school boards, superintendents, principals, to balance and make sure we’re taking care of our staff and students. It’s unfortunate, but it’s just kind of where we are right now.”

The district’s school nurse, Heidi Nielsen, is at the center of pandemic management in schools. She evaluates students at each school, and sends them home to quarantine if necessary. She’s also in charge of compiling the COVID-19 numbers.

On Monday she recorded a recent low for the district, with just nine staff members and 43 students out on quarantine, down from 25 staff and 175 students on Nov. 23.

But Nielsen’s no stranger to the whims of the roller coaster, and she isn’t celebrating yet.

“We were here before,” she said, remembering another lull between peaks. “I was very hopeful, and then it spiked again. I can’t hold my breath. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”