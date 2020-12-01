Anaconda Junior/Senior High School back to remote learning

Anaconda Junior/Senior High School is back to remote learning after another surge in COVID-19 cases. The administration made the decision two weeks ago after nearly half the school’s student body and much of the staff had to be quarantined.
The school year has been a roller coaster for the district, particularly the junior/senior high. The school went remote at the beginning of October only to return to in-school learning two weeks later. As of Nov. 18, the student body is once again learning at home.
The school’s principal, Monte Thacker, said there is a silver lining to remote learning.
“This was a way for every student to see every teacher every day. We’d much rather be in school, but in this situation it’s almost impossible,” he said.
During spells of in-school learning over the last two months, keeping students to specific pods didn’t allow students to take classes directly from teachers of different academic subjects. Currently, remote learning at least allows students time — albeit virtually — with the teachers of each subject.
Part of what makes the older students so susceptible to COVID-19 transmission is participation in clubs, sports, and other activities where they aren’t directly supervised in a pod setting, said Anaconda School District No. 10 Superintendent Justin Barnes. But their independence also allows them to do better than younger students in a remote learning setting, Barnes said.
“They are older, they are capable. The hope is they take the responsibility and will log onto classes,” Barnes said. “They have the educational capacity to function in an online environment if they have to.”
Since the lion’s share of the latest spike hit the junior/senior high, the district’s other schools have continued in-school instruction.
Barnes said the rapid changes have led to criticism. Some think that all district schools should be closed, but he feels it’s important to have younger students in school if possible.
“It’s a fine line. To some degree they’re correct,” he said of the criticism. “On the other side of it, we know that the younger those students are, when they go home, we know the strain that it consistently puts on families having to take off work.”
Last year, the district’s kindergartners lost out on fundamental education, Barnes said.
“They missed a quarter of their school. They missed out on starting to read and a lot of those things. If they don’t have that building block, then they’re behind. And the more we take them out of school this year, the farther behind they’ll fall. And we know that,” Barnes said.
The district can react to the spikes and follow the guidance from the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Public Health Department, but striking a balance has been difficult. Barnes said part of the reason is a lack of guidance at the state level.
“It hurts a lot that there has never been a mandate from the governor or from OPI (Montana Office of Public Instruction) to say that if you have a certain percentage of your school, or a certain percentage of your community with COVID, you need to pretty much go into a red phase or go full remote. That would provide consistency across the state,” he said. “It puts a lot of pressure on school boards, superintendents, principals, to balance and make sure we’re taking care of our staff and students. It’s unfortunate, but it’s just kind of where we are right now.”
The district’s school nurse, Heidi Nielsen, is at the center of pandemic management in schools. She evaluates students at each school, and sends them home to quarantine if necessary. She’s also in charge of compiling the COVID-19 numbers.
On Monday she recorded a recent low for the district, with just nine staff members and 43 students out on quarantine, down from 25 staff and 175 students on Nov. 23.
But Nielsen’s no stranger to the whims of the roller coaster, and she isn’t celebrating yet.
“We were here before,” she said, remembering another lull between peaks. “I was very hopeful, and then it spiked again. I can’t hold my breath. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”
During peaks in both October and November, almost 200 students were out of school on quarantine. And at least half of the 45 staff members quarantined during the worst of the last peak were from the junior/senior high, she said.
It’s been hard, but Nielsen too has found a silver lining.
“There’s definitely a team sense to it. Everyone’s working together and pulling together to make things better and safer,” she said. “We all seem to be in the same boat, and that’s the mentality that comes forward.”
Schools now more than ever push the value of team work. Unfortunately, athletics — where team work traditionally thrives — were also a factor in the last peak.
Leigh Ann Holmes, public health officer for Anaconda Deer-Lodge County, canceled all athletics in the district on Nov. 18, the same time district administrators decided to revert again to remote learning at the junior/senior high.
Several sports teams had been quarantined, including basketball and volleyball teams. Even the cheerleading squad was quarantined.
Holmes identified the divisional volleyball tournament in Anaconda on Nov. 5-7, and the state tournament in Shelby that followed, as spreader events, affecting players, cheerleaders, parents, grandparents and other members of the community. The county’s testing positivity rate leapt to over 20% following the events.
Anaconda Junior/Senior High School Athletic Director Allen Green and Holmes both said that the school’s athletic teams have done their best to follow limited Montana High School Association guidance for fan attendance and other COVID-19 protocols, but it wasn’t enough.
While Green feels it should be possible to push ahead with sports in the near future, Holmes held major reservations.
“Human nature is that when you’re excited, you want to hug people. You want to shout. You want to cheer on your team. Kids want to be kids. In this situation, I believe a lot of those behaviors correlated with the increase in the COVID rate,” she said.
Though the Anaconda schools reached some of their lowest virus numbers this week, Holmes said the community isn’t there yet. Anaconda-Deer Lodge County currently has 65 active cases, up from around 40 a week ago, and has recently been adding 8 to 10 cases per day on average.
With the extreme ups and downs in the county, the school district is taking into consideration the future of athletics and in-school learning at the junior/senior high during school board meetings every two weeks. The next meeting is on Dec. 9.
There are many moving parts, but Barnes said one consideration is always top priority.
“First and foremost — above education, above athletics — has to be the safety of the kids,” he said.
