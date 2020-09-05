× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy Thomas is 85 now, and his voice is soft. His breath comes slowly. But his love and admiration for his brother Bob is every bit as strong as it was when he last bade him farewell in March 1970.

“He was about to go back to Vietnam for his third tour,” Jimmy said Saturday. “I told him, ‘You’ve done your part. You don’t have to go back again.’ And he just told me, ‘We’ve got to stop Communism someplace.’”

Three days after Army Lt. Col. Robert Joseph Thomas returned to Vietnam, he died when the helicopter he was in crashed into a mountain near Chu Lai.

On Saturday Lt. Col. Thomas and the seven other Anaconda natives killed in action in Vietnam were honored in spectacular fashion. A 10-ton black granite obelisk engraved with their names, topped by a resplendent bronze eagle, was installed at Kennedy Commons.

The four thick cables on the 20-ton Affco crane tautened under the load as operator Russ McKay raised the obelisk from Bill Field’s truck and maneuvered it over the prepared base in the center of a brand-new Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial. As the imposing chunk of granite was finally placed into position and the straps holding it were removed, it was greeted with applause – and not a few tears – from the gathered crowd of about 150 on a downright hot August day.

Then Anaconda artist Fred Boyer, in a bucket lift, supplied the crowning glory — the spectacular eagle, clutching a scroll bearing the words to the preamble of the U.S. Constitution. Boyer said the eagle, part of a limited edition entitled “Freedom Flight,” is a match to one that currently resides in the George W. Bush Presidential Library.

With installation complete, it was Mickie Nazer’s time to speak.

The memorial was his idea, and turned from concept to reality incredibly quickly — by Smelter City generosity and can-do attitude.

There are many reasons why Nazer was a driving force behind the memorial. Three of the eight men whose names are engraved on the statue, like him, were members of his own Anaconda High School Class of 1966.

One of them, U.S. Army Sp4 David Anthony Anderson, was his best friend. And Nazer himself was a decorated Army Vietnam veteran.

When Nazer had the idea of the memorial, he assembled a committee to get it done — including veterans’ service groups, individual veterans, and “civilians,” as Nazer described the non-veterans with a smile. He said three members of that group — Audrey Aspholm, Jodi McCarthy and Joe Strelnik – “got more done than anybody.”

The group raised $100,000 in nine months. The entire project, from conception to Saturday, was finished in a year.

“We didn’t ask one Anaconda business for support,” committee member Pat Tracy said. “Some of them came forward and gave, but we didn’t have to ask.”

McCarthy and Aspholm applied for and received several significant grants. And the rest of the money just came.

“I got donations from $17.50 to the $20,000 we got from the grants,” Nazer said.

Working with Butte Granite, Nazer said the group discovered the best granite in the world is currently quarried in India. They shipped the granite from India to Georgia, where the art work and engraving was done. The huge memorial was then trucked to Butte.

On Saturday morning, surrounded by Highway Patrol and police vehicles, followed by a stream of Combat Veterans Association Anaconda chapter motorcyclists, and finally joined on the outskirts of Anaconda by local classic car drivers, with many flags waving in the sunshine, the obelisk was delivered to its resting place in great style.

The obelisk is surrounded by burnished steel display cases made by Affco which will carry the names of 700 Anaconda veterans of all wars. “I want you to take a close look at those cases,” Nazer said. “Look at the welds and the craftsmanship.”

One side of the obelisk is dedicated to soldiers’ mothers.

“These guys, 19, 20, 21, being sent overseas,” Nazer said. “There was a special place in their hearts for Mom.”

“Imagine how my Mom must have felt,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “We buried Andy (Sgt. Anderson) and two days later I shipped out.”

Nobody — least of all Nazer – wanted to take individual credit for Saturday’s success. He was fierce in refusing to take credit for the culmination of his idea, and he says none of the veterans’ organizations should get the lion’s share either.

“We were all one – the Disabled American Veterans, the Marines, the VFW, the American Legion, all of us.” He pointed to McCarthy, who with husband Dave and Boyer himself donated the eagle that crowns the memorial. “She’s done so much.”

“Oh no, that’s not true,” said Jodi McCarthy. “This was the best group ever. Usually when you get more than a dozen people working on something it gets really hard. But these people are rock stars, every one.

“And Mickie, he’s the one you should talk to. This was his idea.”

There was plenty of Anaconda pride going around.

“Only in Anaconda,” Strelnik said, “Could you do something like this.”

“That’s right,” said Tracy when he heard what Strelnik had said. “Well ... maybe Butte.”

Nazer pointed to the eagle atop the memorial and said, "If you're alone and feel like you don't have anybody to talk to, this eagle is a good listener. You can come here and talk and enjoy the million-dollar view of the mountains."

Nazer evoked his unit, the 101st Airborne, known as the Screaming Eagles.

"That eagle's name is '101st.'"

Love 18 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0