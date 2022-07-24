Anaconda honors its Vietnam dead

ANACONDA — Mickie Nazer told the crowd there are some sounds he’ll never forget: rounds fired from an AK-47 and the blade slap of Huey and Chinook helicopters.

Nazer served with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. Some of his friends did not come home alive.

War often exacts a terrible toll on small communities.

Anaconda’s sacrifice during the Vietnam War was traumatic for the Smelter City. Eight men died in action. Many more came home scarred by the unprecedented combat against guerrilla warfare, by exposure to jungle defoliant Agent Orange or by the nation’s terrible ambivalence about the war.

Three of the men who died in Vietnam were members of the Anaconda High School Class of 1966. As was Nazer.

On Sunday, traditionally a day of reverence, the Anaconda Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial Association dedicated a memorial to these men at Kennedy Common.

The memorial – a 10-ton black granite obelisk topped by a bronze eagle – was first installed in September 2020. Anaconda sculptor Fred Boyer crafted the eagle.

For a time, the COVID-19 pandemic precluded a dedication gathering.

Speakers Sunday included Nazer, who was a key catalyst for the memorial. Also speaking were Anaconda native Major Gen. William “Tim” McLean, Ret., U.S. Army, who spent a year in Vietnam in 1968; Pat Tracy, a Vietnam veteran and American Legion Commander; and District Court Judge Ray Dayton.

McLean, who now lives in Butte, said Anaconda always feels like home. He said he was honored to be part of Sunday’s ceremony.

McLean paid tribute to the eight men killed in action: Patrick Fleming, John Laipple, Raymond Kriskovich, David Anderson, Ronald Moe, Dan Stembridge, Robert Thomas and Eugene McNally.

“There is no such thing as a noble war,” McLean said. “There are only noble warriors.”

Nazer has described David Anderson as his best friend and whenever Anderson’s name was mentioned during the dedication Nazer bowed his head.

Nazer and a committee worked together to bring the memorial to fruition. Committee members included veterans’ service groups, individual veterans and “civilians.” The latter contingent included Audrey Aspholm, Jodi McCarthy and Joe Strelnik.

Dayton talked about his brother, Fred, who served in Vietnam. Enemy fire did not kill or wound him, Dayton said. But Fred, who was exposed to Agent Orange, was a casualty of the war nonetheless, he said.

Dayton said he recalled the day his older brother received his draft notice in the mail. The boys’ father, who served during World War II, read the notice.

“It looks like it’s your turn, Fred,” the father said, as recounted by Dayton.

Cloud cover Sunday mitigated the heat. A large crowd gathered on Main Street near the Washoe Theatre to witness the ceremony.

Toward the end of the dedication, veteran Griz Deas, outfitted in the gear, fatigues and weaponry of a soldier during the Vietnam War, approached the memorial, circled it, knelt and paid tribute.

Vietnam veterans were scattered throughout the crowd.

David Phipps left the service in 1967. He said the attitude toward Vietnam veterans has changed dramatically.

“This is good,” he said. “People appreciate us now.”

Charlie Wilson served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army during 1969-1970. He said he has witnessed Vietnam memorial dedications in both large cities and small.

“It’s not the same feel in the big city,” Wilson said. “It has a more honest feel to it in small towns.”