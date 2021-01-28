 Skip to main content
Anaconda health groups administering COVID-19 vaccines
Anaconda health groups administering COVID-19 vaccines

ANACONDA — Community Hospital of Anaconda and Anaconda-Deer Lodge Public Health are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Anaconda residents.

As phases and tiers are rolled out according to state guidelines, people who meet the age or other criteria for each phase should contact public health at 563-7863 to request that their names be put on the list.

The hospital and county coordinate the shared list daily to ensure that everyone is contacted and receives the vaccination.

Vaccinations are administered at either the hospital or county health department Monday through Friday by appointment.

Moderna is the only vaccine being used in Anaconda due to the issue of ultra-cold storage required for the Pfizer vaccine.

