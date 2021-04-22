Anaconda educator named Montana’s Outstanding Special Education Director of the Year

Dan Laughlin jokingly calls himself a “jack-of-all-trades” and a “master of none.”
He couldn’t be more wrong, and the visible proof came April 15 when Laughlin, superintendent of special education for the Anaconda School District No. 10, was named Montana’s Outstanding Special Education Director of the Year.
The award is given yearly by the Montana Council of Administrators of Special Education.
To say Laughlin was surprised would be an understatement.
“I zoomed onto a meeting and received the award, so it was all done virtually,” explained Laughlin. “I had no idea.”
Family, friends and colleagues zoomed in as well to congratulate Laughlin, who also serves as the school district’s assistant superintendent and Title I coordinator.
“You are an incredible advocate for the kids of Anaconda,” one colleague said. Another called him “the best boss ever.” On a more personal note, a family member said “you have touched lives and made a positive difference.”
The many heartfelt comments humbled Laughlin, who has worked for the Anaconda School District for 42 years.
“There are some people who are good at keeping secrets,” said a surprised Laughlin. “I am really honored to get this award at this time, at this place.”
One of those secretive persons was Norah Barney, principal at Lincoln Primary in Anaconda.
Barney also nominated Laughlin for the award. As far as she is concerned, no one is more worthy of the accolades.
The school principal is in awe of how well Laughlin does his job.
“He is constantly looking for the ‘next best thing’ to help the students,” she said. “Honestly, he never stops learning.”
Case in point — this past school year Laughlin found the DocuSign online program. The app enabled Anaconda teachers, administrators and parents to electronically sign documents, including Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).
Laughlin is also willing to lend a helping hand.
According to Barney, a student needed to attend a summer program, but did not have the funds. In stepped Laughlin.
“He just paid for it out of his own pocket,” said Barney, “and did it out of kindness and because he knew the student needed it.”
The Anaconda man always knew what career path he was going to take.
After graduating from Eastern Montana College with a double major in elementary and special education, Laughlin continued his education by earning a master’s degree in special education.
“I had field experience in college and it drew me in,” said Laughlin.
His first post-graduate job was working with chronic mentally ill children at Montana State Hospital. Laughlin was well-suited for the position.
“My specialty is working with children with severe emotional needs,” he explained.
By November 1979, his career veered in another direction when Anaconda School District officials called to offer him a job.
Forty-two years later, Laughlin remains a staunch advocate for the children of Anaconda.
“Yes, I have been around awhile,” said Laughlin, “but this job has really allowed me to be involved and stay involved.”
He credits his success to his daily interactions with the schools and its students, along with his staff and the Anaconda community.
“For me personally, I have grown by being involved,” he explained.
Teaching and working with students has its rewards and sometimes heartbreaks. One such student remains close to his heart and continues to drive his work.
John Schalk had numerous physical challenges and Laughlin mentored him for more than eight years.
The young man, who was 17 when he died Dec. 14, 2003, suffered from Duchenne, a severe type of muscular dystrophy.
Laughlin viewed his young friend as an inspiration to students, staff and parents, and is thankful for the memories.
“He supported me, I supported him,” explained Laughlin. “Together, we tried to make every moment count.”
Aimee Mitchell, a teacher at Lincoln Primary, also nominated Laughlin for this award.
According to Mitchell, Anaconda has one of the highest special needs population in the state, but Laughlin seemingly handles the job with ease.
“Dan leads with a kind and giving heart,” she said.
Mitchell also credits Laughlin for how positive the Anaconda community now views special education.
“That’s all due to his community outreach,” she explained. “He’s really fantastic.”
Laughlin is excited about what the future will bring, despite the pandemic. In fact, according to the long-time educator, there was a bright side to COVID-19 — the support he and his staff received from the students’ parents and grandparents.
“They all pitched in to help and learn new technologies,” he explained. “They have been awesome.”
One of Laughlin’s favorite quotes, “Working is the only thing that gives substance to life,” is attributed to famous physicist Albert Einstein. Like Einstein, he can’t visualize not working.