Anaconda educator named Montana’s Outstanding Special Education Director of the Year

One of those secretive persons was Norah Barney, principal at Lincoln Primary in Anaconda.

Barney also nominated Laughlin for the award. As far as she is concerned, no one is more worthy of the accolades.

The school principal is in awe of how well Laughlin does his job.

“He is constantly looking for the ‘next best thing’ to help the students,” she said. “Honestly, he never stops learning.”

Case in point — this past school year Laughlin found the DocuSign online program. The app enabled Anaconda teachers, administrators and parents to electronically sign documents, including Individualized Education Plans (IEPs).

Laughlin is also willing to lend a helping hand.

According to Barney, a student needed to attend a summer program, but did not have the funds. In stepped Laughlin.

“He just paid for it out of his own pocket,” said Barney, “and did it out of kindness and because he knew the student needed it.”

The Anaconda man always knew what career path he was going to take.