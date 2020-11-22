Anaconda conservationist takes a walk through history on new public land

As is the case in many streams, brown trout have made their mark on his favorite fishery. Over the years, he’s caught rainbows, brooks and native westslope cutthroats, and remembers the days when even the endangered bull trout were plentiful, though they are still present now.

He even laid into a monster rainbow on the creek not long ago, he said.

Jense doesn’t regret that one of his favorite fishing spots stands to see a few more fishermen now. He doesn’t regret being able to walk right up to the bank, either.

“I think it's a real good thing, you know. Anything where we can gain more access or easier access is a plus for the general public — and not the super-rich who can block it off," he said. "It's good fishing and I enjoyed it. I'll enjoy it a little more now that I can fish it easier."

Jense and Marchion are of the same mind when it comes to nature — it’s a place some young people have lost touch with. Public lands, to them, are about the days when they were kids, and life was all about fishing and being outside.