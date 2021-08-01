Anaconda company makes vehicle to support US president

Intercontinental Truck Body in Anaconda has made vehicles for U.S. Air Force bases all across the world. Now one of their Flight Line Tow Tractors will provide ground support for Air Force One.

ITB operations manager Cory Rilley said the USAF approached them earlier in the year about making a vehicle in a custom blue color, and they moved it up the production queue. The truck is all ready, but it may be a few weeks before it’s shipped out to the Joint Base Andrews Air Force base in Maryland.

Intercontinental Truck Body has been in business since the late ’70s and moved to Anaconda from Conrad in 2018. They’ve been making Air Force vehicles since 2006.

“We’re always very proud to support our military,” Rilley said.

He said it was “pretty special” to send a vehicle all the way to support the president.

The tow tractors have a lifespan of 15 years, so the vehicle will support future administrations as well.

