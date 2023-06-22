The Mill Creek Highway’s steepest, most sinuous stretch of road south of Anaconda sometimes causes white-knuckle driving. That is especially true in winter.

Montana 569 travels through remarkable scenery along its 22-mile link between Montana 1 and Montana 43. But the road’s five-mile stretch featuring S-curves has long been a maintenance headache, a safety concern and major expense for the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County road department.

That seems destined to change.

And Bill Everett, chief executive for the city-county, couldn’t be happier.

A phone call Thursday morning informed Everett that the U.S. Department of Transportation has approved Anaconda-Deer Lodge County’s application for a $19.3 million grant from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program.

“This is just a game changer for our county,” Everett said. “I’m on cloud nine. The S-curves will all be gone.”

He said this was the sixth year Anaconda-Deer Lodge County had sought a federal grant for the Mill Creek Highway project. The city-county will provide a matching grant of $1 million.

“This has been a lot of work,” Everett said.

He fielded a congratulatory phone call Thursday morning from a representatives of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester himself. Both wrote letters of support for the grant – emphasizing the dangerous condition of the 5-mile stretch that features sharp curves, deteriorating pavement, harsh weather and sheer drop-offs.

According to the U.S. DOT, the RAISE discretionary grant program “helps communities around the country carry out projects with significant local or regional impact.”

The project description reports that it will fund the reconstruction of approximately five miles of Highway 569 with increased travel lane and shoulder widths. In addition, it will also address steep elevations and install guardrails, culvert and stormwater facilities, rumble strips, safety and wildlife crossing signage and upgraded pavement markings.

In summer, the Mill Creek Highway provides an artery to the Big Hole Valley and all the recreational opportunities there. During hunting season, it offers access to sprawling swaths of public land. In winter, people snowmobile and cross country ski from a parking lot off the highway.

Anaconda-based wildlife photographer Carly Moodry often finds subjects along the Mill Creek Highway.

There's no estimate about when construction might begin.