Anaconda Bicycles: A dream from the bullpen

Matt Johnson threw a mean cutter as a pitcher for Long Beach State University. Standing tall on the mound, he racked up strike-outs. He dreamed of being drafted to play professional baseball.

That didn’t happen.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get drafted high, but I thought I was going to get drafted,” he said.

A disappointed Johnson found solace in another competitive outlet. He participated in triathlons – timed events that involve swimming, cycling and running. He discovered he most enjoyed cycling. He found his flow.

Johnson landed a job in a bike shop in Hawaii, where he had moved to continue his school.

“I started in an entry level position and worked my way up to managing all three locations for the company I worked for,” he said.

That was Johnson’s start in the cycling industry and the first step toward realizing a dream outside of baseball — owning and operating a bike shop of his own.

An uncle owned property off the Mill Creek Highway near Anaconda and Johnson visited occasionally and used the land as a staging area for outdoor adventures. Later, his parents retired and moved to a spot west of Anaconda. He visited them too.

And then southwest Montana grew tempting enough that Johnson decided to pack up and move. That was nearly three years ago.

Along the way he had met Emily Adams. She decided to move with him to Anaconda.

Johnson worked first at Smelter City Brewing and then at The Derailed Bike Shop in Butte. Adams worked at the VCA Amherst Animal Hospital in Butte and is employed now in Anaconda as a dental assistant in the office of Amy Lowe, DDS.

Meanwhile, Johnson said he never surrendered wanting to open his own bike shop.

“I’ve had the dream for about 10 years,” he said. “As far as actually putting our heads down (to make it happen), that was about a year ago.”

Johnson and Adams joke that he convinced her that biking was the best recreational activity option available.

She joined Johnson in his dream. And felt some sense of urgency to proceed.

“We were nervous someone else was going to do this,” Adams said.

On April 29, the couple opened Anaconda Bicycles in a leased space on Main Street. During their first weekend in business, they sold two bikes and a bunch of T-shirts featuring the business’ logo.

The shop’s current inventory includes adult bikes, with prices starting around $500 and climbing depending on the bike’s features. They plan to also sell bicycles for kids.

And Johnson will repair and tune bicycles.

Anaconda’s reputation as an outdoors recreation-friendly community is growing. It has been designated as a Gateway Community by the Continental Divide Trail Coalition. The Anaconda Trail Society is active and Anaconda is home to the Pintler’s Portal Hostel.

Now, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County has two bike shops.

Pete Kurtz first opened Sven’s Bicycles of Anaconda about 26 years ago. He said he has no plans to retire absent a winning lottery ticket.

Kurtz said it’s been a tough spring, with one of the coldest Aprils on record reducing demand for bicycles and service. During the long winters, Kurtz has supplemented the shop’s income with ski and snowboard tune-ups and repair, along with ice skate rentals and skate sharpening.

Johnson said Anaconda Bicycles plans to focus its winter operations on service and bike rentals.

“We plan to rent fat bikes, as they work great on snow, around town in the winter, and there are great trails at Thompson Park near Butte that are groomed specifically for fat bikes,” he said.

Fat bikes feature wider-than-normal tires for better traction in snow, sand and other types of terrain.

Adams emphasized that Anaconda Bicycles welcomes customers across the full spectrum of bicycling knowledge, from absolute beginners to the dedicated mountain bikers whose knees dimple with scar tissue.

“This place is for everyone,” she said. “We just want more people to ride with.

During a recent interview, as Johnson and Adams discussed their hopes and dreams for Anaconda Bicycles, Adams suddenly remembered an important date looms in June. She and Johnson plan to get married.

For more information, go to anacondabicycles.com

