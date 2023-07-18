ANACONDA — The annual Art in the Park will be Friday-Sunday in Anaconda’s scenic Washoe Park.

A fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum & Arts Center, the event includes more than 80 juried art and craft booths, a variety of foods and live music.

For the three days, admission is $20 or $15 if you are a senior citizen. For one day, the cost for adults 18 and older is $8 or two for $15. Those between the ages of 11 and 17 pay $5 and children 10 and under get in free. A weekend pass for a family of four is $50. For more details, call 406-563-2422.

Friday’s hours are noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, the event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Set up your lawn chairs for a day of sunshine and entertainment. No dogs or coolers are allowed in the park.