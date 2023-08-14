The sun has set on another An Ri Ra, Butte’s Irish festival, but the men and women who help to organize it each year are still basking in the applause that echoed throughout the Butte Hill this past weekend.

It was loud, it was raucous. The clapping, the cheers, the whistling and encores that reverberated at the Original Mine were an affirmation that their hard work again paid off and An Ri Ra was a success.

“It was a spectacular weekend,” said Brendon McDonough, a member of the festival’s executive committee.

While many of the attendees were from Butte and Anaconda, McDonough noted that the festival included people from all over Montana and across the country.

“For many it was their first visit to Butte and they told me they were coming back,” said McDonough. “They were so impressed.”

Come rain or come shine, long-time volunteer Julie O’Gara enjoys working at the festival but admittedly, was thankful for this year’s sunny weather and more importantly, for something you can’t see or touch, just feel.

“There is something about this festival that gives you a real sense of closeness,” said O’Gara, “from everyone involved with An Ri Ra to the ancestors who came before us.”

Conor Powers, one of the newest members of Butte’s Irish band, Dublin Gulch, also volunteers each year and thought everything went perfect, from the weather to the lectures, from the music to the dance.

“Not having to deal with rain makes it easier,” Powers said. “We stuck to Plan A and didn’t have to move to Plan B.”

The young Powers was thrilled with this year’s bands, all of whom he describes as the best of the best in Irish music. They included Padraig Allen & The McLean Avenue Band, The Jeremiahs, and Reverie Road.

“They really put on a show,” said Powers, who likes the fact that the volunteers are able to develop a relationship with the musicians outside the music.

“Makes the music all the better,” he said.

His father, Tom Powers, felt the same way.

“It couldn’t have been better,” said Tom, Dublin Gulch’s lead singer. “The weather, the music, and the craic were perfect.”

Over the years, Tom has brought many visiting musicians to the Original and their initial stunned reaction never gets old.

“The panorama is unmatched,” said Tom.

Teresa Scott, president of the Montana Gaelic Cultural Society, spent a successful weekend selling merchandise. In fact, it was a record year.

Scott was grateful, too, for the wonderful weather, wonderful volunteers, and the wonderful crowd.

“It was all wonderful,” she laughed. “We’ll be doing it again next year!”

That suits Bob Lazzari, head of Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation, just fine.

An Ri Ra officials reverently call Lazzari the “most dedicated Italian in Butte,” and the respect and admiration is mutual.

“Working with these guys makes our job easy,” said Lazzari. “Everything went on without a hitch.”

The weekend was bittersweet for long-time member of the Apron Ladies, Danette Harrington. While thrilled with the festival’s great success, it also marked the first year she was not working alongside Lori Maloney, her “partner in crime.”

Maloney, who died this past July 3, was honored during the weekend as the “face and backbone of hospitality for the Montana Irish Festival.”

“It was an emotional few days,” confessed Harrington. “Without Lori, it was really hard.”

Once the raffle winners were announced Saturday night, it was time for the Scattering, a traditional gathering of musicians from all the festival bands.

“There are not enough superlatives to describe how great that was,” said Tom Powers.

Unless it’s raining, the festival always concludes with an outside Irish Mass at the Original Mine.

Under sunny skies, attendees listened to the Mass in both English and Irish.

According to Father Patrick Beretta, the Irish Mass serves as an important closure to An Ri Ra and is proof that the festival has a soul.

“Thank God for Butte’s culture, vibrancy, and family atmosphere,” said Father Beretta.