The surnames of Harrington, Maloney, Murphy, and of course Sullivan, Butte’s most popular (Irish or otherwise), are waving in the wind in Uptown Butte. Also on the newly designed banners are last names such as Shea, Fitzpatrick, Hennessy, Sheehan, Doherty and others, too.

Montana’s premier Irish festival, An Ri Ra, is still more than two weeks away but the men and women who work wonders behind the scenes every year have upped their game. These new banners, 52 in all, grace the poles throughout Uptown Butte.

The decision to replace the tri-color pattern that had been used for several years was thanks to Helen Patterson, Lindsay Mulcahy and Frank Walsh.

“They were getting a little tattered,” said Patterson, “and we were advocating for for a different look.”

So, the Butte trio decided to do something about it and approached their fellow An Ri Ra committee members.

“We wanted to try something new,” said Walsh.

Once the committee gave them the green light, Patterson, Mulcahy and Walsh got to work on the project, which was funded by volunteers and members of the Butte community.

In the months leading up to the festival, whoever wanted to purchase a banner could do so. The banner could include their own surname or the last name of a beloved ancestor.

“Everyone picked what they wanted in order to honor their family histories,” said Patterson.

Designed by Erin Stillens of Tillo Graphics in Butte, the white banners also include a Celtic knot.

“We liked the clean lines on this one,” said Patterson, “not to mention the font and the color combination.”

Mulcahy also liked the fact that the banners were made of thicker material.

“The banners are more durable and will hold up better in the wind and rain,” said Mulcahy. “I am so excited we are finally getting something new.”

Butte-Silver Bow County workers began putting up these new banners last Thursday. Walsh was thrilled at the news.

“The banners were just dropped off,” he said. “They must have got right on it.”

New festival badges will also be worn by volunteers and performers alike, in honor of the late Lori Maloney, who was a major force in Butte’s Irish community.

‘Sláinte, dear Lori. Love you more,” is included on the badges, along with her photograph as the leader of the famed An Ri Ra apron ladies.

Maloney died July 3, after a short battle with cancer.

A crowd favorite, Chicago’s Trinity Irish Dancers are coming back to the Original stage, as is Butte’s own Irish band, Dublin Gulch, along with the local Tiernan Irish Dancers.

Festival committee members do have a few new features up their sleeves, including the bands, Reverie Road, The Jeremiahs, and the Padraig Allen & the McLean Avenue Band.

Lectures are also part of the three-day Irish celebration.

As in previous years, many events will take place at the Original Mine Yard on Main Street, but there are other venues as well, including the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St.; Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St.; St. Mary’s Church, which is across from the Original Mine gate; and the Butte Brewing Co., 465 E. Galena St.