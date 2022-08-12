An Rí Rá Irish Festival celebration kicks off today

Irish eyes are smiling in the Mining City and the reason is pretty obvious. After being put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, the Montana Irish festival, An Rí Rá, is back in Butte.

The three-day event begins bright and early Friday morning at 8 a.m., with a Beara to Butte DNA Workshop at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., and concludes with an outdoor Irish Mass at noon Sunday in the Original Mineyard on Main Street.

In between, there are musical performances, workshops, a speaker series, and of course, Irish dancing. For even more fun, add Irish road bowling to the weekend of festivities.

Brendan McDonough, who chairs An Rí Rá’s fundraising committee, can’t wait.

“It’s the biggest one we have ever planned,” said McDonough, “and we hope to get a great turnout.”

McDonough is not exaggerating. The musical acts are first class, including The Prodigals, Ken O’Malley & The Twilight Lords, Mick McAuley, Cathie Ryan, John Williams, John Doyle, Seamus Egan, Rory Makem & Donal Clancy, and Butte’s own Dublin Gulch.

“The entertainment is unparalleled,” said McDonough. “You’re not going to find music of this caliber anywhere else.”

Lori Maloney and Danette Harrington, both part of the hospitality committee affectionately known as the Apron Ladies, are excited that the family-oriented festival is coming back.

Harrington has missed the camaraderie surrounding the event — everything from the many people who help plan the event to the entertainers and the crowds.

“We do have a lot of fun,” shared Harrington.

As for Maloney, she is more than ready to listen to some great music at the Original’s John "The Yank'' Harrington and William "Bubba'' Maloney Stage.

“It’s been greatly missed for the past two years,” she said.

As Apron Ladies, it’s the job of Maloney and Harrington to keep the performers fed and comfortable, and they thoroughly enjoy it.

“The performers are as excited as we are,” she explained. “They love to come to Butte and we are so thrilled to have them.”

Harrington feels the exact same way.

“It’s great to meet these performers,” she said, “and a privilege to get to know them.”

The festival took months and months of planning, but in the end, it was well worth the effort.

“Everybody just worked so hard to make sure we didn’t leave anything out,” said McDonough.

The festival’s committees are thankful for the many Butte businesses that donated, whether it was monetarily or by other means.

McDonough, Harrington and Maloney are humbled by their generosity.

“Butte is so giving, year after year” said Maloney. “We are so thankful.”

Even though the festival is now at hand, the work is far from over. That doesn’t mean McDonough, Harrington and Maloney won’t take a break now and then to listen to the riveting music or watch some epic dance moves.

“This festival helps us understand our heritage,” said Maloney, “and to appreciate the music that has been handed down.”

For a more in-depth look at festival events, featured below is a complete schedule for the Montana Irish Festival. Most of the events take place at the Original Mineyard on Main Street, but there are other venues as well, including the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St., St. Mary's Church, which is across from the Original Mine gate, Butte Brewing Company, 465 E. Galena St., and Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St.