American flag waves above Anselmo Mine
American flag waves above Anselmo Mine

Flag Day photo June 14, 2021 Anselmo Mine

To commemorate Flag Day, American flags once again grace the tops of the Anselmo and Mountain Con mines. Through donations, the flags are funded by Mainstreet Uptown Butte. The volunteers who put the flags in place included Larry Hoffman, Raven Hrysenko and Cody West. More flags are planned throughout the week for the Original, Steward and Travona.
