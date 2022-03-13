America’s Irish immigrants succeeded despite all obstacles

Englishman Charles Kingsley visited Ireland in 1860 and apparently was not impressed.

The educator and author told his wife in a letter he was “haunted by the human chimpanzees” he saw in a country he described as horrible.

“To see white chimpanzees is dreadful; if they were black one would not see it so much,” he wrote, “but their skins, except where tanned by exposure, are as white as ours.”

Kingsley’s opinions were not uncommon. In fact, those vile thoughts were more the norm and had been voiced hundreds of times long before 1860 and long after.

Case in point — the late Ian Paisley, a founding member of the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster, told a Protestant rally in 1969 that “Catholics breed like rabbits and multiply like vermin.”

Thirty years later, Peter Mandelson, the newly appointed Secretary for Northern Ireland, said he was told this by former Prime Minister of England Margaret Thatcher: “You can’t trust the Irish, they are all liars. Liars, and that’s what you have to remember so just don’t forget it.”

The blatant bigotry Irish Catholics had to endure in their homeland could also be found in early-day Irish penal laws.

In Ireland, education was off the table for Catholics, as was the ability to vote. Want to be a landowner? No can do if you were Catholic. Converse in your native language? I don’t think so. How about going to church? That was out, too, unless you went to a Protestant house of worship. And if you didn’t, a fine was in your future.

Meanwhile, in England, sterilization was put on the table.

Father Patrick Beretta of Butte, an expert on Irish history, said that in the mid-to-late 1800s, some British racial theorists believed Irish Catholics should be sterilized.

“It cultivated the illusion of superiority,” Beretta said.

One such racial theorist was John Beddoe, author of the 1862 book “Races of Britain.” Beddoe felt the Irish, along with the Welsh, were “closely related to Cromagnon man,” and therefore inferior. The author’s opinions were only exacerbated in the British magazine, Punch, which ran disparaging cartoons on the Irish on a regular basis.

Across the Atlantic, American physician James Redfield claimed in his 1852 book “Comparative Physiognomy” that the Irish and dogs had similar facial structures, which made them “cruel and cowardly.” However, he wrote, “They are good servants if you deal harshly with them, as a master does with his dog.”

For some, that sentiment would continue well into the 1900s. George Robert Gair of the Scottish Anthropological Society wrote in 1934 that “the Irish possessed a higher ratio of criminals.” He also purported the Irish were more susceptible to insanity.

The “famine” of 1845 to 1852 may have been one of the main reasons Irish Catholics left their homeland, but the centuries-old injustices factored in as well. So much so that between 1840 and 1930 an estimated 4.5 million left their homeland for America.

As Irish Catholic immigrants boarded ships bound for the United States, they brought with them their hopes and dreams. Unbeknownst to these adventurers, these men, women and children of Eire brought unwanted baggage along as well — something they had hoped to leave behind: anti-Irish Catholic sentiment.

Newspaper editorials gave voice to those sentiments on a continuous basis and American-born citizens were not shy when sharing their disgust for the newest addition to the American melting pot. Many felt that these new immigrants were taking jobs away from the native population and riots would ensue.

Add to the mix popular magazines such as Puck, Harper’s Weekly and Life. All weighed in as well with cartoons that characterized Irish Catholics as diseased sub-humans, looking like beasts or primates. These “lazy” immigrants, according to popular opinion, were not capable of much but propagating and drinking.

“The Irish were accused of drinking too much and having too many children,” said Beretta. “It was said that their only entertainment were funeral wakes and St. Patrick’s Day.”

The Irish were also considered religious fanatics. Not so, said the Butte priest.

“The thought process was you could not be Catholic and a good American,” he said.

He explained that for the Irish, religion was more than a spiritual experience and that the church gave them a sense of belonging.

“They shared an extraordinary bond,” he said.

As for the primate characterizations, they were not exclusive to the Irish, but to Eastern European immigrants and African-Americans, as well.

“Although the Irish were the first minority to be attacked and discriminated with cruel stereotypes, the same pejorative characterizations were eventually applied to all disliked minorities,” Beretta said.

It certainly wasn’t overnight, by any stretch of the imagination, but public opinion would change as these immigrants proved many naysayers wrong.

That’s not a surprise to Beretta who felt the reasons for their success was a total lack of self-pity and a truly remarkable self-confidence. Yes, these immigrants struggled, but they alone changed their destiny.

“The Irish are extraordinarily resilient with a deep sense of destiny,” he said. “That’s how they overcame this.”

Even so, some Americans were not thrilled with the Irish immigrant success stories. “Who do you think you are?” was the mentality, and the Irish, according to Beretta, were hated for it.

But as decades went by, Irish immigrants and their descendants continued to make large contributions to America’s success, whether it be in politics, higher education, the labor market or the arts. America’s progress was their progress as they helped to build bridges, skyscrapers, schools, churches and railroads.

Beretta called it “The Irish Miracle.”

“You have people who experienced hundreds of years of persecution and poverty,” he said, “and were willing to overcome the wounds of the past.”

And overcome them they did.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau reported more than 30 million Americans claimed Irish ancestry. Among the 20 ancestry groups listed, the Irish ranked second.

If further proof was needed, look to the yearly St. Patrick’s Day commemorations held throughout the world — well, the U.S. tops that list with its nationwide parades and celebrations.

Ironically, a nation of people once branded as savages has now become a cause for celebration.

