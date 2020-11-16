Amber Alert update: Anaconda police looking for 11-year-old girl

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement advises the suspect vehicle involved with missing 11-year-old Adrianna Carreia is a red 1997 Toyota Camry, Washington license plate BUU3550.

Adrianna Carreia, a white female, 5-feet, 2 inches, 130 pounds, gray eyes and brown hair got into this vehicle outside her school in Anaconda this morning.

She has possibly been taken by her non-custodial parents Justin Taylor and Amanda Carreia.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle or the whereabouts of Adrianna, please call 406 563-5241.

