Amber Alert: Anaconda police looking for 11-year-old girl
Amber Alert: Anaconda police looking for 11-year-old girl

Adrianna Carreia

Adrianna Carreia

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a red 1995 Toyota Camry with unknown Washington license plate.

11-year old Adrianna Carreia, a white female, 5-feet, 2 inches, 130 pounds, gray eyes and brown hair got into this vehicle outside her school in Anaconda this morning.

She has possibly been taken by her non-custodial parents Justin Taylor and Amanda Carreia.

Go to www.dojmt.gov to view the actual photo of suspect vehicle. Call Anaconda Deer Lodge LEA at 406 563-5241 with any information.

