Almost half of B-SB adults have received one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination is moving fast. More than 48% of the population in Butte-Silver Bow eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine has received at least one vaccine dose, according to Unified Health Command officials facilitating the county’s vaccination clinics.

Data released by the State of Montana on Monday show 483 vaccine doses per 1,000 population in Butte-Silver Bow, as of last week. This puts Butte-Silver Bow ahead of all the AA communities in the state.

An estimated 28,576 of Butte-Silver Bow’s residents are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations; those under 16-years-old are ineligible as a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available.

A total of 13,802 doses have been administered in the county, with 8,254 individuals receiving one dose, and 5,549 individuals being fully immunized.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday that last week’s Unified Health Command COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Butte Civic Center resulted in an estimated 1,130 people receiving their first dose and an estimated 1,560 receiving their second dose.