Almost half of B-SB adults have received one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccination is moving fast. More than 48% of the population in Butte-Silver Bow eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine has received at least one vaccine dose, according to Unified Health Command officials facilitating the county’s vaccination clinics.
Data released by the State of Montana on Monday show 483 vaccine doses per 1,000 population in Butte-Silver Bow, as of last week. This puts Butte-Silver Bow ahead of all the AA communities in the state.
An estimated 28,576 of Butte-Silver Bow’s residents are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations; those under 16-years-old are ineligible as a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available.
A total of 13,802 doses have been administered in the county, with 8,254 individuals receiving one dose, and 5,549 individuals being fully immunized.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Monday that last week’s Unified Health Command COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Butte Civic Center resulted in an estimated 1,130 people receiving their first dose and an estimated 1,560 receiving their second dose.
A first-dose clinic will be held this Wednesday at the Civic Center, with about 1,100 registration slots available. This is the first clinic that will be held under Phase 1B+ of Montana’s vaccine rollout plan, meaning that everyone 60 years of age and older is eligible, as well as those ages 16 to 59 with certain underlying health conditions., which include asthma; cystic fibrosis; liver disease; cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; severe obesity, with a body mass index of 40 or greater; sickle cell disease; and Type 1 and 2 diabetes mellitus.
On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may recommend to the clinic individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-related complications.
Registration for vaccines may be made online at https://butteciviccenter.com, or by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401. Registration may also occur by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.
Teachers
Meanwhile, teachers and staff in K-12 schools and child care programs are starting to receive vaccines following a federal push by President Joe Biden's administration to get all teachers vaccinated by the end of March.
Pharmacies allocated vaccine federally are already offering appointments. So far in Butte-Silver Bow, Albertsons-Safeway has started to offer teachers limited appointments, and Walmart is set to receive dose for teachers on March 19. Three Bears Butte, Walgreens and CVS are expected to offer vaccines at some point as well, Sullivan said.
Though the county’s Unified Health Command is not in charge of these federally allocated doses, they are working with local educators to help them find their way to a vaccine.
“Is it every man for themselves or is there a more cohesive way to get the educators vaccinated?” Sullivan said. “We see part of our role as seeing the education community gets steered to the federal pharmacy program.”
Additionally, the Biden administration would have other essential workers vaccinated faster in the state than Montana officials previously planned. In fact, the president said last week that every adult should have one shot by the end of May.
“I would rather bet on what the president is saying, so I’m putting my hope there,” Sullivan said.
With the Civic Center clinics administering more vaccines each week, and the feds hitting the gaps in the state program, Sullivan is more optimistic than ever.
“It’s the highlight of the year,” Sullivan said.
Data and restrictions
On Monday, the health department released its weekly data report.
For the week of Feb. 27-March 5, the health department reported 54 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 17 cases from the previous week of Feb. 13-19, when 71 new cases were reported.
Cases per 100,000 population for the week of Feb. 27-March 5 was 22, down from 29 per 100,000 the previous week.
The county’s current positivity rate — the percent of people testing positive in a given time period —went down, decreasing to 5.7% in the time period of Feb. 25-March 2, down from 6.2% during the previous time period.
“We have been working for months on those two metrics — cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate,” said Sullivan, adding that communities should strive for COVID-19 cases of below 25 per 100,000 population, and a positivity rate below 10 percent.
If positive performance on those two metrics can be sustained, restrictions established in the county regarding capacity limits, crowd sizes, and closing times would be lightened, Sullivan said, and with continued success, rescinded.
Sullivan said the county’s Board of Health would determine whether to continue a mask mandate. Big decisions that are significant to the public like changes in business restrictions will likely be addressed at special meetings of the Board of Health, Sullivan said, in order to provide opportunity for public comment.