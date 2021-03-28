Allocation agreement being amended to account for new amenities and remedy

Atlantic Richfield's promise to build those parks, trails and even an amphitheater with an outside business partner were not explicitly written into the consent decree. Those obligations will be written into the amended agreement, Hassler said.

“We’ve had three tenets: it had to be safe for human health and the environment, it had to have a good end land use, and it had to protect our taxpayers. So our goal is, even the surface coating, the icing on the cake, the amenities, will be covered underneath the allocation agreement. But I'll admit we’re not quite there. But it is our expectation that they will be rolled into the O&M budget or the environmental health budget of the allocation agreement going forward," Hassler said.

Hassler said the county has the benefit of Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher’s experience as parks director to model the costs of maintaining parks, but things get more complicated when, for example, the proposed amphitheater is considered.

“We're looking at some mechanisms where if the conservation area makes money, that money is rolled into the O&M of it as well, to kind of offset the costs in regards to Atlantic Richfield. But that is not agreed upon—it's a concept that's been floated around,” Hassler said.