Allocation agreement being amended to account for new amenities and remedy

Eric Hassler, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Reclamation and Environmental Services Department, said the amended allocation Agreement will put Atlantic Richfield’s promise to build a corridor of green parks and trails into writing, and detailed other aspects of the revision in progress.
He also addressed the question of public access to the negotiations.
The allocation agreement is a contract between settling defendants Butte-Silver Bow and Atlantic Richfield detailing how Superfund work required to be done by the county is funded by Atlantic Richfield. Now that the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit consent decree is final, the agreement is being amended.
As detailed in the first part of this series Saturday, B-SB aims to have the bulk of the budget settled in the agreement in time for the start of the county’s fiscal budget year on July 1. The county has also proposed to re-organize the agreement’s trusts to “backstop” certain programs.
If funds run out for work B-SB is liable for, a backstop ensures Atlantic Richfield must either infuse the trust so B-SB can fulfill its obligations, or take on the responsibility of the work.
Amenities
Hassler said he wouldn’t call discussions surrounding the agreement negotiations, with one exception — the long-term operations and maintenance of the corridor remedy spelled out in the consent decree and the amenities in the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area to come.
Atlantic Richfield's promise to build those parks, trails and even an amphitheater with an outside business partner were not explicitly written into the consent decree. Those obligations will be written into the amended agreement, Hassler said.
“We’ve had three tenets: it had to be safe for human health and the environment, it had to have a good end land use, and it had to protect our taxpayers. So our goal is, even the surface coating, the icing on the cake, the amenities, will be covered underneath the allocation agreement. But I'll admit we’re not quite there. But it is our expectation that they will be rolled into the O&M budget or the environmental health budget of the allocation agreement going forward," Hassler said.
Hassler said the county has the benefit of Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher’s experience as parks director to model the costs of maintaining parks, but things get more complicated when, for example, the proposed amphitheater is considered.
“We're looking at some mechanisms where if the conservation area makes money, that money is rolled into the O&M of it as well, to kind of offset the costs in regards to Atlantic Richfield. But that is not agreed upon—it's a concept that's been floated around,” Hassler said.
Speaking personally, and not for the county, Hassler said, “But no way in hell are the taxpayers gonna be on the hook for paying for long-term O&M of amenities or any Superfund remedy. But if a third party comes in, and they're making a profit, they should have to participate as well … some of the funds generated should be rolled back into the long-term O&M.”
Atlantic Richfield is committed to maintain the remedial elements and amenities for a shakedown period, Hassler said.
The stakeholders have estimated that the bulk of remedy and amenity construction will be completed by 2026. It will then be followed by a 4-year shakedown period, Hassler said, although that period may start at different times for different remedies depending on when they’re completed.
Most of the BPSOU remedial elements are in the 30% design phase currently. It’s a challenge, Hassler said, to figure out what they’ll cost to maintain.
Nonetheless, dollar amounts for perpetual maintenance of the new remedies will be estimated and put into the agreement by this summer, Hassler said, with the parties relying on future “meet and confers” to adjust those amounts.
The specific dollar amounts to support the Silver Bow Creek Conservation Area amenities in the long-term will not be negotiated in the amended agreement by summer, but will be added later, Hassler said.
“The obligations will be listed out there with the dollar amounts to be determined after shakedown,” Hassler said of the amenities.
RMAP
The Residential Metals Abatement Program, run by B-SB and funded by Atlantic Richfield, has been assessing and remediating the yards, attics, pipes and lead-based paint in BPSOU residents’ homes since the ’90s.
It’s now been expanded, and needs a bigger budget. This will be accounted for in the allocation agreement.
The expansion incorporates all the schools and daycares in the greater Butte area, and Atlantic Richfield is doing that work instead of the county, Hassler said.
“Due to the fact that they're a one-off and it takes a huge labor force to conduct that, that was an aspect that we determined was probably more effective to be ran in-house out of ARCO,” Hassler said.
“I don't want to bring on 25 people and have to let 25 people go in a year,” he added.
The expansion also opened up RMAP to over 8,000 properties outside the BPSOU. While they are not proactively contacted as required within the BPSOU, any property owner in the expanded area can request an assessment.
The 2020 expansion of RMAP is required by the Environmental Protection Agency’s amendment to the 2011 Unilateral Administrative Order. Previously, RMAP aimed to sample 240 properties per year and abate 30 yards and 30 attics. Now the program is required to sample 340 properties a year and abate 100 yards and 100 attics.
Since the expansion became common knowledge, around 200 homeowners from the expanded area have put in requests, Hassler said.
Unlike the cost of remedial elements and amenities that haven’t been constructed, the county knows well the cost of a yard or attic assessment and remediation in general. From years of sampling, they also know the participation rate and contaminant prevalence in the BPSOU.
The expanded area is a different story.
“We don't know how proactive they will be. We don't know what that participation rate is. We don't know what the hot rate will be. I mean, we know that much data on BPSOU that if you sample 240 (properties), 'x' of them are going to come back bad. So it's easy to forecast your workload within BPSOU, but it's impossible to forecast the expanded area because there's just no information to work with out there,” Hassler said.
The county is also likely to strive for more than the required number of annual assessments, Hassler said, adding that setting a goal for numbers is the main hold up in establishing a revised budget.
While the RMAP’s core work doesn’t continue into perpetuity — the goal is to have all homes in the BPSOU assessed and remediated by 2040 and could occur sooner — the program is fully backstopped. So despite the mystery, Hassler expects to have a revised dollar amount for the program decided in the agreement by summer.
“This year we're going to up the RMAP budget to what we feel is necessary to implement the UAO, but we don't want to sign anything that says this will be the correct amount for the forever. We want some time to kind of learn to walk before we run,” he said.
Health studies
As detailed in the first part of this series, B-SB has proposed that funding for health studies be moved to a backstopped trust dedicated to human health.
The program will be given its own work plan called “medical monitoring,” Hassler said, and moved from the RMAP to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department.
“The original purpose of the health study was to determine the efficacy of the RMAP, and to prioritize work for the RMAP. It has expanded beyond that scope since it was originally determined necessary. So that was big that we were able to get it into a backstopped trust with additional funding going forward so that we can meet the desires of the community and do something a little bit more in depth than it was ever intended to be,” he said.
After all, Hassler said, RMAP is essentially a construction company, and not the best home for medical monitoring.
Now the funding to conduct the 5-year medical monitoring reports will go directly to the health department, and that funding will increase in the amended agreement, Hassler said.
According to Hassler, the agreement originally budgeted just for obtaining health data. In the revised agreement, Atlantic Richfield will infuse the trust to cover the cost to compile, report and study the data going forward, including the cost of outside consultants.
The scope of the health study has been increased by the EPA’s amendments to the UAO.
What once was used primarily to determine whether the RMAP should remediate a residence has now morphed to evaluate Butte’s health as a whole compared to other communities, Hassler said.
Medical monitoring for arsenic and mercury has been added in addition to lead, and a new clinician position will be added at the health department to lead the way on monitoring, requirements of the UAO.
Hassler expects the funding for those changes to be accounted for in the agreement by summer, adding that the county is waiting for Atlantic Richfield to detail the cost of compiling, reporting, and studying the data for the last two health studies, which Atlantic Richfield also paid for, in order to establish the budget going forward.
Caps
The CD requires that insufficiently reclaimed sites be rebuilt, and some of these include areas with vegetative caps on the Butte Hill.
Under discussion, Hassler said, is whether the county or Atlantic Richfield will do the building.
Because many of those projects are short-term jobs, Hassler is hesitant to expand his crew to take on the bigger plots. If B-SB does take on any of the work, Hassler envisions it will likely be arranged with a cost-for-cost contract rather than an infusion to the trust.
The long-term O&M for those sites is also B-SB’s responsibility, and already is accounted for in the trusts and backstopped, Hassler said.
Then there are the unreclaimed sites scattered all around Butte which have to be analyzed for impacts to water health even if they were previously determined not to pose a threat to human health. Zinc, copper and cadmium, while not looked at before, are under the microscope now, Hassler said.
“We're getting down to such minute amounts that you have to remove to meet water quality standards, that it became apparent that we really can't leave a stone unturned. So that's what that work plan gives us the ability to do. And if something is found, and reclaimed, then there'll have to be dollars added for that.”
Atlantic Richfield is doing the investigations of the sites, and if reclamation projects for B-SB result, the county would likely be funded with cost-for-cost contracts rather than have money added to the trusts, Hassler said. However, any cost of long-term O&M on such sites would likely be infused in the agreement trusts.
Because the unreclaimed sites are in the investigative phase, the dollar details are not being negotiated at this time, Hassler said, but expects the picture to start coming together this fall.
Whoever does the work, both the county and Atlantic Richfield tend to use a local work force.
The public
Though the agreement’s framework of provisions isn’t being negotiated, large sums are.
Sister Mary Jo McDonald, a long-time Superfund activist in Butte, said those negotiations should be made public.
“I think the whole thing should be opened up now. Not after they signed something. We should know what's going on. We have no idea what they're negotiating. And with the consent decree, all the secrecy is lifted. So why the secrecy now? What are they trying to hide from the people in Butte?” she said.
Hassler disagreed.
“It is strictly a contract moving forward. The term negotiation just is inappropriate when speaking about the allocation agreement. It's not really a negotiation, it's more putting actual costs down for the obligations that we have,” Hassler said.
“Now the amendments are just to make sure that the budgetary aspects of all the programs that Butte-Silver Bow operates are fluid and financially stable going forward,” he added.
Hassler said it’s different from the settlement reached in Anaconda.
“I don't know how the general public would be able to say a yard costs more than what we know a yard costs. That's literally what is being negotiated in this. It's not like we're negotiating a new hotel, or things that you've seen out of Anaconda. This is essentially a contract to ensure that work is done. That's the extent to the allocation agreement,” he said.
Hassler said the public would be updated at the EPA community meetings, the next of which is on Monday.
“It'll all be presented to the general public through the public meeting forums, and to our council of commissioners processes for approval, because they're ultimately the decision. So it'll have to be vetted with the public before they'll have a level of comfort and willingness to sign the document to make it final. So there probably won't be anything other than updates at public meetings until the document is ready to be presented to the council of commissioners. And then it's fully expected that they'll want us to do an outreach effort at that time, similar to what we did when the UAO and CD were rolled out … and the public could come in around just the allocation agreement,” Hassler said.
The county has a law firm in reserve, but Hassler said he doesn’t anticipate using it since the provisions are not changing.
The Montana Standard asked the Montana Region 8 EPA if these negotiations should be made public, and if the EPA should enforce public access.
Dana Barnicoat, the EPA Region 8 community involvement coordinator, issued the following statement:
“Atlantic Richfield and Butte-Silver Bow signed the consent decree as settling defendants. How they choose to approach their joint and separate responsibilities and allocate costs between the two of them is up to them. EPA is not a signatory to the allocation and funding agreement between Atlantic Richfield and Butte-Silver Bow and is not required to make such negotiations public. The consent decree is the legal document through which EPA secures a commitment from settling defendants to implement the remedy identified in the record of decision and to provide adequate financial assurance in the event that they are unable to meet the commitments now or in the future.”
Hassler said he would keep The Montana Standard informed of developments in the agreement going forward.