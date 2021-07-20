Alley renamed Danny Wong Way at celebration of life for late restaurateur

There was always only one serving of hot and sour soup available. Halvorsen later found out that the soup was only served on Thursdays, but Wong always made sure to put aside one extra portion in the freezer for Annalyn.

Annalyn died in 2019 at only 9 years old. Tam said that she and Wong were probably in heaven together, looking down at the celebration and wondering why no one was working.

Wong served food and friendship to everyone, the celebrants said. He was friends with Evel Knievel, former U.S. Senator Mike Mansfield and former U.S. Senator Max Baucus.

“Every politician that ever ran for office would come up here and discuss strategy with Danny,” said Wong’s friend Philip Milanovich.

According to Gallagher, Wong was a friend to everyone and treated everybody the same regardless of status, from politicians to shoe shiners. He gave a free meal to anyone who showed up in uniform, and the alley was bookended by an ambulance and police vehicles.

“The most famous person of all from Butte, Montana is Danny Wong,” Halvorsen said.

Deacon John Uggetti gave a blessing, and urged those assembled to pick something they admired about Wong to emulate in their own lives.