Tony Joseph Trahan, 53, of Butte appeared in Butte Justice Court Thursday afternoon, facing four counts of felony criminal endangerment for allegedly firing shots from a handgun inside and outside a residence in the 200 block of South Dakota Street.

Police were called to the disturbance at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, there was a number of people in the area, but no one was injured.

Trahan was arrested at the scene and is currently jailed on a $100,000 bond.

