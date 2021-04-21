Alleged arsonist arrested early Wednesday morning

An alleged arsonist apparently struck twice at the Super 8 Motel, 2929 Harrison Ave.

Aziem Richardson, 28, of Spokane was arrested and jailed for felony arson, along with misdemeanor obstructing a police officer.

Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on a reported fire. According to the front desk clerk, a fire was started earlier near the north entrance and members of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department put the fire out. Later, while checking the area, the employee saw Richardson walking the halls. He was carrying stuffed animals and dropping change onto the floor. She returned to the front desk, and shortly thereafter, another fire was reported in the same area as the first fire.

The woman was able to put that fire out and return to the front desk to call 911. At the same time, she was confronted by Richardson, who left the front desk area as she was calling police.

Officers found Richardson on the second floor. During the investigation it was determined he was not registered at the hotel and items discovered during the search of Richardson matched the items at the fires’ location. Richardson also provided the officers with a fictitious name.

