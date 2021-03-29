All Butte residents 16 years and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

All Butte-Silver Bow residents ages 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Butte Civic Center.

The next first-dose clinics will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 7, at the Butte Civic Center. Registration is open at https://butteciviccenter.com. Registration is also available by walking up to the box office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration may also be carried out by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401, or the Butte -Silver Bow Health Department call center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.

A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday, March 30, at the Civic Center. Those attending this clinic are asked to come at the same time they received their first dose.