All Butte residents 16 years and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

All Butte-Silver Bow residents ages 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Butte Civic Center.
The next first-dose clinics will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 7, at the Butte Civic Center. Registration is open at https://butteciviccenter.com. Registration is also available by walking up to the box office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times: Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration may also be carried out by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401, or the Butte -Silver Bow Health Department call center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.
A second-dose clinic will be held Tuesday, March 30, at the Civic Center. Those attending this clinic are asked to come at the same time they received their first dose.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command, which facilitates the clinics, is reaching out to area rural counties to promote an upcoming Pfizer vaccine clinic for those counties’ 16- and 17-year-olds. The Pfizer vaccine, which is available to those 16 years and older, is transported only to more populous counties with the requisite ultra-cold-storage capabilities; the Moderna vaccine, available only to those 18 years and older, has a less burdensome storage requirement and is shipped to less populous counties.
“We will be working with our rural public health counterparts in the region to market an upcoming clinic for our area 16- and 17-year-olds,” Sullivan said, adding that hours will be expanded at an upcoming clinic to make it easier for teens to travel to Butte.
Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 18,882 vaccine doses, with 7,666 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 660.7. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found at: https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.
On Monday, the Health Department released its weekly data report. As of Sunday, March 28, the department was reporting 3,963 positive cases in the county, since Butte-Silver Bow was informed of its first COVID-19 case a little more than a year ago, March 13, 2020. Of those, 3,841 have recovered, and 40 cases remain active. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 event, the county has seen 82 COVID-related fatalities. For the week of March 20-26, the Health Department reported 36 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, down 25 cases from the previous week of March 13-19, when 61 new cases were reported.
Based on those 36 new cases, daily average cases for the week of March 20-26 was five, down from the previous week’s daily average cases of nine. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 20-26 was 15, down from 25 per 100,000 the previous week.