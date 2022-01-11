All Butte call center employees working from home

First Call Resolution, otherwise known as FCR, is no longer using its facility in the Butte Plaza Mall, at least not for the foreseeable future. A sign on the front door states “the site will no longer be staffed as all colleagues are moved to remote work,” effective Jan. 7.

A year ago, only 2% of its employees worked out of the facility.

The company president, Matthew Achak, explained in an email Tuesday that “all FCR Butte employees continue to be employed by FCR in a safe, at home environment.” Achak said that their latest poll indicated more than 90% of their workforce prefer working at home.

A decision to return to the facility will not be made any time soon. “Until the omicron (and next variant) waves are past us, we will continue to operate at home,” explained Achak.

FDR, which is based out of Eugene, Oregon, opened its Butte division in July 2019.

