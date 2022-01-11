 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

All Butte call center employees working from home

  • 0
First Call Resolution

At least for the foreseeable future, First Call Resolution (FDR) has closed its doors at the Butte Plaza Mall.

 Tracy Thornton

First Call Resolution, otherwise known as FCR, is no longer using its facility in the Butte Plaza Mall, at least not for the foreseeable future. A sign on the front door states “the site will no longer be staffed as all colleagues are moved to remote work,” effective Jan. 7.

A year ago, only 2% of its employees worked out of the facility.

The company president, Matthew Achak, explained in an email Tuesday that “all FCR Butte employees continue to be employed by FCR in a safe, at home environment.” Achak said that their latest poll indicated more than 90% of their workforce prefer working at home.

A decision to return to the facility will not be made any time soon. “Until the omicron (and next variant) waves are past us, we will continue to operate at home,” explained Achak.

FDR, which is based out of Eugene, Oregon, opened its Butte division in July 2019.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butte's first baby of 2022

Butte's first baby of 2022

The Mining City’s first born for 2022 came into the world at 11:54 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. James Healthcare. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Cause of deadly Fairmount fire revealed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News