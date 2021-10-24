Alert status: Beetle kill, drought heighten wildfire worries at Basin Creek

For more than a century, Butte — even with all its mining and the pollution it left behind — has had some of the best drinking water in all of Montana.

The pristine water comes from Basin Creek Reservoir, and to keep it that way, Butte-Silver Bow built a high-tech, $30 million plant nearby. Millions of gallons of water flow through its pipes and processes each day on their way to faucets in town.

The water is still pristine, and the treatment plant and system is so efficient and economical that it has provided nearly 60 percent of Butte’s potable water supply since coming online.

The treatment plant also allowed the county to open up the lower Basin Creek Reservoir to fishing and hiking and picnicking this past summer. Camping and campfires were not allowed, but it was open during day hours.

The public access only lasted four weeks, cut short in early July by drought and wildfire danger. There had long been concerns about wildfires at Basin Creek and what they could do to Butte’s water supply, especially given all the deadwood that mountain pine beetles left in their wake a decade ago.