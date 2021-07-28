Alder Creek Fire too close for comfort

Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.

A portion of the Alder Creek Fire burned along a ridge behind Strizic’s home. He said the fire was especially active Monday night but had since calmed somewhat.

Strizic said he has witnessed other wildfires in years past that posed a threat to his property.

“But this is the closest a fire has ever come to me,” he said.

The firefighters were poised to act if a strategic burn being conducted by other firefighters produced embers that could create spot fires.

Strizic said he was grateful for the firefighters’ vigil. The men came from Texas, North Carolina and Idaho to join the effort to keep the fire in check.

“The people working the Alder Creek Fire deserve a huge thank you,” Strizic said. “The degree of support and cooperation at this difficult time is fantastic.”

A little farther down the smoke-choked byway another property owner hung a banner with a similar message: “Thanks To All Of You That Are Fighting To Protect Our Homes & Land.”

