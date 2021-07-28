Alder Creek Fire too close for comfort

Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.
A portion of the Alder Creek Fire burned along a ridge behind Strizic’s home. He said the fire was especially active Monday night but had since calmed somewhat.
Strizic said he has witnessed other wildfires in years past that posed a threat to his property.
“But this is the closest a fire has ever come to me,” he said.
The firefighters were poised to act if a strategic burn being conducted by other firefighters produced embers that could create spot fires.
Strizic said he was grateful for the firefighters’ vigil. The men came from Texas, North Carolina and Idaho to join the effort to keep the fire in check.
“The people working the Alder Creek Fire deserve a huge thank you,” Strizic said. “The degree of support and cooperation at this difficult time is fantastic.”
A little farther down the smoke-choked byway another property owner hung a banner with a similar message: “Thanks To All Of You That Are Fighting To Protect Our Homes & Land.”
A Wednesday morning update from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 1 estimated that the Alder Creek Fire totaled 8,849 acres.
The nearby Christensen Fire was estimated to be 4,891 acres.
Katy O’Hara, a public information officer for the Southwest Area team, said firefighters are taking steps, including the aforementioned strategic burning, to create a sort of “catcher’s mitt” in case the Christensen Fire threatens to merge with the Alder Creek Fire.
For now, portions of the Alder Creek Fire continue to smolder with what O’Hara described as “muted fire behavior.” In some places the fire reaches a plateau, she said, where sagebrush and grasses have slightly more moisture than some of the other fuels feeding the wildfires.
Fire officials anticipate the possibility of winds pushing the Alder Creek Fire and Christensen Fire in a more southerly direction. An existing scar from the Pattengail Fire in 2007 could help contain fire that spreads south, O’Hara said.
About 310 people are fighting the Alder Creek Fire, which started July 8.
The Christensen Fire, about 12 miles west of Wise River, started July 16. There are 18 people fighting that fire.
Meanwhile, the Trail Creek Fire, about 20 miles west of Wisdom, was estimated Wednesday to be about 32,933 acres. The lightning-caused fire started July 8. There are 137 people assigned to the fire.
Some residents living in the vicinity of Gibbonsville, Idaho, have been alerted to be set to evacuate, O’Hara said.