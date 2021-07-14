Alder Creek Fire and Goose Fire expected to grow

The Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River became a Type 1 wildland fire this week based on its complexity and potential to become a large fire and threaten structures.
Its likelihood to expand comes during a time when resources across the West for fighting wildfires are thinner than a sapling lodgepole.
The Southern Area Blue Team, a Type 1 Incident Management Team, assumed control Tuesday of the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires.
Todd Schroeder, a public information officer for the Southern Area Blue Team, was in Wise River Wednesday morning. He said the Alder Creek fire’s complexity reflects a host of factors.
“There are natural resources at stake,” Schroeder said. “It’s got a lot of structures at stake. And lives at stake.”
He said the hot weather, dry conditions and dry fuels favor the fire’s growth, especially when winds kick up.
Schroeder said the Alder Creek Fire and Trail Creek fire west of Wisdom have the capacity to become large fires. He said the plan is to have strategies to protect small towns the fires could threaten.
Michael Williams, a lead public information officer for the Southern Area Blue Team, said 239 structures are within the vicinity of the Alder Creek Fire. About 20 of those are considered minor structures, he said.
“That doesn’t mean the fire is bearing down on them,” Williams said.
He said the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office notified a few homeowners in an isolated area near Wise River of a “soft evacuation,” which is a voluntary evacuation. Williams said the Alder Creek Fire wasn’t the key factor. Rather, he said, it was a plan to build fireline with a dozer and do a backburn in case the main fire moved in that direction.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday the size of the Alder Creek Fire was still estimated to be about 1,380 acres. The count of personnel working the fire was 108 but was projected to grow.
Firefighters and suppliers were setting up a camp Wednesday off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway alongside the modest airstrip that cuts through sagebrush to serve the area.
The Alder Creek Fire burned in the background as fire personnel pitched tents.
Williams said heavy equipment currently assigned to the fire includes three bulldozers and a masticator. Three helicopters are available.
"Aircraft are really difficult to come by," he said.
In Wise River, Lynda Davis, owner of the Wise River Club, said volunteers from the Big Hole Valley have helped serve breakfasts and dinners when the fire personnel come in hot, thirsty and hungry.
“It’s kind of nice for them to get out of the elements,” she said.
Like many in the hospitality industry, Davis has struggled to hire staff for the Wise River Club. She said Ed and Rachel Stepan and Lori and Ken Johnson have pitched in to help serve meals.
Davis said she hopes crews can contain the wildfire so that no one loses a structure.
Williams said the plan is to fight the Alder Creek Fire and do it safely.
“It’s rough terrain and it’s tough to get into,” he said.
The fire was first detected July 8. A cause has not been determined.
GOOSE FIRE
Meanwhile, overnight infrared mapping showed the lightning-sparked Goose Fire 32 miles south/southeast of Ennis at 3,790 acres on Wednesday — up from the 3,236 acres estimated on Tuesday but down from 3,850 acres estimated Tuesday night.
The Forest Service reported some good news Wednesday: A prescribed fire north of Elk Lake from earlier this year and a wildfire east of the lake last year are helping to slow progression of the fire to the south. Also, a road and the lake itself will assist as barriers that lack vegetation.
The fire was discovered on July 1 in a 250-acre rock-slide area of the Horn Mountains between Cliff Lake to the north and Elk Lake to the south. It was at first inaccessible to crews but there are now 188 personnel on the scene. On July 9 the fire moved easterly, south of Cliff Lake and north of Hidden Lake.
Most of the fire is in Madison County but mapping shows the southern portion in Beaverhead County. The fire will likely smolder in heavy, dead timber in the southeast area of the fire and move south about a quarter-mile to half-mile each day when winds, fuels and topography align.
Areas of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest around the fire have been closed and they have been extended to include the Antelope Prong boat launch and the Wade Lake, Hilltop, and Cliff Point campgrounds. Refunds for reservations will be processed by recreation.gov. The current closure boundary is likely to expand, given recent fire movement.