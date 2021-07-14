Alder Creek Fire and Goose Fire expected to grow

“It’s kind of nice for them to get out of the elements,” she said.

Like many in the hospitality industry, Davis has struggled to hire staff for the Wise River Club. She said Ed and Rachel Stepan and Lori and Ken Johnson have pitched in to help serve meals.

Davis said she hopes crews can contain the wildfire so that no one loses a structure.

Williams said the plan is to fight the Alder Creek Fire and do it safely.

“It’s rough terrain and it’s tough to get into,” he said.

The fire was first detected July 8. A cause has not been determined.

GOOSE FIRE

Meanwhile, overnight infrared mapping showed the lightning-sparked Goose Fire 32 miles south/southeast of Ennis at 3,790 acres on Wednesday — up from the 3,236 acres estimated on Tuesday but down from 3,850 acres estimated Tuesday night.

The Forest Service reported some good news Wednesday: A prescribed fire north of Elk Lake from earlier this year and a wildfire east of the lake last year are helping to slow progression of the fire to the south. Also, a road and the lake itself will assist as barriers that lack vegetation.