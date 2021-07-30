Alder Creek evacuations scaled back to Stage 1 starting Saturday

Stage 2 evacuations for the residents of Alder Creek will be scaled back to Stage 1 at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 31, according to a press release from Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft.

A Stage1 alert and warning means there is a high probability of the need for evacuation. Law Enforcement personnel/representatives will attempt to make personal visits to each residence and business in the threatened area. Some residents, primarily those with special health needs or other concerns, should relocate during this stage of evacuation.

All other evacuations will remain in effect until further notice.

Craft also noted that on Monday, July 26, at approximately 5 p.m., Beaverhead County Dispatch lost connection with the link that serves Emergency Services for the Big Hole Valley. The following day it determined phone service was interrupted to the site. It is believed the fire in the area burnt through the lines. In order to establish emergency communication in the valley a temporary radio system was installed at the Wisdom Fire Hall. This temporary system will remain in place until it is safe to complete an upgrade on the Butler Mountain site.

