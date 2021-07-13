Alder Creek and Goose wildfires grow in windy and dry conditions

The cause of the Alder Creek Fire remains unknown. It was first reported on July 8.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Goose Creek

Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Goose Fire has progressed about a mile and a half southward since July 12.

The fire is about 32 miles south/southeast of Ennis. The bulk of the fire is in Madison County but mapping suggests a portion is also in Beaverhead County.

The Forest Service said fire activity increased due to high winds and extremely dry fuels. As of Tuesday morning, the fire’s size was estimated to be 3,236 acres.

The agency said Tuesday crews would scout areas to extend existing hand line near the fire’s southern portion. Hand line is created using hand tools.

To the north, crews planned to further secure spot fires on the northeastern flank by digging hand line and "plumbing" the area with hoses and water-handling equipment.

The equipment will be shuttled across Cliff Lake by boat, the Forest Service said. Aerial resources were expected to assist ground crews with bucket drops along the northern side of the fire and by assistance in monitoring fire growth.