Alder Creek and Goose wildfires grow in windy and dry conditions

Both the Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River and the Goose Fire in Madison County experienced significant growth in recent days, bolstered by dry fuels and winds.
The Alder Creek Fire crossed Meadow Ridge into upper Harriet Lou Creek and grew to about 1,380 acres. The fire’s increasing complexity led to a transition to a Type 1 Incident Management Team.
The Southern Area Blue Team, based in the South but experienced in firefighting in the West, assumed command of the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires Tuesday morning. The Forest Service said the Blue Team managed the Pettengill fire outside of Wise River in 2007.
The Trail Creek Fire, west of Wisdom, has grown to more than 5,000 acres.
Haley Hodge, a public information officer for the Alder Creek Fire and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, said crews continue to provide structure protection for homes along Highway 43. Firefighters are constructing indirect and direct firelines.
Hodge said Tuesday afternoon that she did not have an accurate current count of people fighting the fire.
She said helicopters are available for bucket drops. Aircraft tanker availability is limited, Hodge said.
Fuels available to the Alder Creek Fire include dead or dying lodgepole pines and mixed conifer, with downed heavy fuels, the Forest Service said.
The cause of the Alder Creek Fire remains unknown. It was first reported on July 8.
Goose Creek
Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Goose Fire has progressed about a mile and a half southward since July 12.
The fire is about 32 miles south/southeast of Ennis. The bulk of the fire is in Madison County but mapping suggests a portion is also in Beaverhead County.
The Forest Service said fire activity increased due to high winds and extremely dry fuels. As of Tuesday morning, the fire’s size was estimated to be 3,236 acres.
The agency said Tuesday crews would scout areas to extend existing hand line near the fire’s southern portion. Hand line is created using hand tools.
To the north, crews planned to further secure spot fires on the northeastern flank by digging hand line and "plumbing" the area with hoses and water-handling equipment.
The equipment will be shuttled across Cliff Lake by boat, the Forest Service said. Aerial resources were expected to assist ground crews with bucket drops along the northern side of the fire and by assistance in monitoring fire growth.
Engine crews are patrolling and monitoring around area structures. Heavy equipment resources along Jackpine Road continue to make one-quarter mile to one-half mile of progress a day on establishing a wide fuel break to use for potential future burn operations.
The Forest Service said Tuesday that fire behavior experts predicted active fire in the southwest and northwest areas of the wildfire. The southwest portion of the Goose Fire is in a remote, heavily timbered area. Flame lengths up to 4 feet are expected in the aspen/timber stringers along the northern fire edge, the agency said.
About 180 people are involved in fighting the Goose Fire.