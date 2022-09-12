Air quality unhealthy throughout much of Montana

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued air quality alerts for most Western Montana counties where air quality has reached unhealthy levels. Many active wildfires in western Montana, Idaho, and Eastern Oregon are putting out smoke that has blanketed much of the state.

Air quality alerts have been issued for 37 of Montana’s 52 counties, including Beaverhead, Broadwater, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell, and Butte-Silver Bow.

According to a DEQ spokesperson, air quality is anticipated to remain in the unhealthy range with conditions improving Tuesday, as a low-pressure trough sets into motion a series of disturbances. Some isolated showers may occur in Southwest Montana. Given the amount of smoke present and the relative strength of the trough, air quality impacts are expected through Tuesday.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to check air quality regularly and follow the guidelines associated with the air quality levels. Where air monitors aren’t present, use visibility guidelines to estimate air quality. To check air quality visit: todaysair.mtdeq.us

Exposure to wildfire pollutants can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections, including COVID-19. When air quality is unhealthy, state agencies encourage Montanans and visitors to consider the following tips to protect their health:

—Before heading outside for any physical activity, check for air quality updates at todaysair.mtdeq.us

—When wildfires occur, continue to monitor DEQ’s site for changes in air quality.

—An N95 respirator offers protection against wildfire smoke particulate matter when worn correctly to achieve a proper fit and seal. However, the use of filtering face-piece respirators can cause breathing issues for some individuals. Respirators do not come in sizes suitable for children.

—Maintain an adequate supply of food and medication (more than five days).

—Use the “air recirculate” feature in vehicles when possible.

For further details, go to: https://dphhs.mt.gov/airquality.