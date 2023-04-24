During the next 15 years, people living in the Deer Lodge Valley or motorists passing through will witness Superfund cleanup and restoration along the Clark Fork River between Galen and Garrison.

Residents hankering to be informed witnesses or to offer their two cents can attend a related public meeting Tuesday night in Deer Lodge.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Natural Resource Damage Program will co-host an introduction to the new Clark Fork River Strategic Plan.

Topics will include Deer Lodge’s popular Arrowstone Park, a riverside recreation area where re-surfacing metals contamination has raised concerns. DEQ has said remedial design and planning with Powell County related to Arrowstone will begin this year, with construction slated to happen in 2025-2026.

A catastrophic flood in 1908 washed tailings down from mining operations in Butte and copper smelting in Anaconda and deposited them along the Clark Fork River’s floodplain. Contaminants include arsenic, copper, cadmium, lead and zinc. Metals in the tailings have been toxic to both terrestrial and aquatic life.

The Strategic Plan, released in March, described a new approach to cleanup, driven in large part by funding constraints. In short, the money that emerged from a 2008 settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Co. is running low and lots of work remains to address historic mining and smelting contamination along the river down to Garrison.

Clark Fork River Strategic Plan When: Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Deer Lodge, Powell County Community Center, 416 Cottonwood What: Agencies involved in remediation of the Clark Fork River will discuss a new strategic plan. Will include presentations by experts and a moderated question and answer session. Other: The Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee and the Clark Fork Coalition will provide pizza and Mountain Dew.

Under Superfund law, Atlantic Richfield, which purchased the original polluter in 1977, has been on the hook for cleanup costs.

The new approach outlined in the Strategic Plan would more closely coordinate remediation by DEQ with restoration by NRDP and leave more contamination in place in the floodplain outside a narrower “channel migration zone” – an area in which the meandering river might move over time and conceivably pick up tailings left in place.

A major expense to date has been excavating tailings and hauling them to a repository in the Opportunity Ponds.

As things stand, DEQ and NRDP face completing 15 more phases along the river between Galen and Garrison. They have set a goal of finishing the work by 2038.

DEQ and NRDP seek public comment about the plan until the comment period ends May 21. For more information about the Strategic Plan or opportunities to comment, go to https://dojmt.gov/lands/nrdp-public-notices/notices-of-public-comment