Arctic grayling within the Centennial Valley rely primarily on the Upper Red Rock Lake in the Red Rocks National Wildlife Refuge east of Lima for winter habitat.

It’s not a great place for the unique fish to spend the winter.

Given the Arctic grayling’s perilous status in the region, that reality is worrisome for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The Upper Red Rock Lake is a shallow and “eutrophic” lake that is rich in nutrients supporting plant life that decomposes in winter. The lake is covered for months each winter in ice and snow and that combination reduces dissolved oxygen, leaving the Arctic grayling vulnerable to winterkill.

What can be done?

This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana FWP released for public comment a draft environmental assessment identifying six potential interventions that could add dissolved oxygen to the Upper Red Rock Lake.

Other partners include Montana Trout Unlimited and the U.S. Geological Survey.

“The proposed action would increase dissolved oxygen levels in deeper portions of the Upper Red Rock Lake, where grayling over-winter, improve grayling winter survival and maintain existing grayling genetic variability,” according to the environmental assessment, or EA.

The EA describes a sense of urgency: “It is imperative to take immediate action to mitigate winter habitat in the Upper Red Rock Lake for grayling to prevent further loss of genetic diversity and reduce the risk of extirpation (complete loss) due to critically low population.”

The estimated number of grayling in the 2022 spawning population was 73, nearly unchanged from 2021.

The Centennial Valley population of Arctic grayling is one of the last native populations in the Upper Missouri River and has experienced a long-term decline.

The public is given a comparatively brief window of opportunity for comment on the draft EA. That window closes March 14.

Jessica Sutt, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said the 15-day comment period was selected to help insure a remedy is implemented by the winter of 2024.

The service hopes to choose an alternative this spring and to have construction underway this summer.

What alternatives are under consideration?

Alternative A – This would be the no-action alternative. Existing interventions designed to support the grayling population in the Centennial Valley would continue.

Alternative B – Electric-powered splashers or diffuser aerators would increase oxygen levels in the Upper Red Rock Lake. This alternative would require installation of a reliable power source. The nearest utility connection is more than 3 miles away.

Alternative C – Electric generators with pumped aeration would extract deoxygenated water from the Upper Red Rock Lake and transfer it to an aerator before being pumped back to the lake. This remedy would require high-density polyethylene pipe in a trench.

Alternative D – A buried, gravity flow pipeline would convey water from East Shambow Creek and Shambow Pond to the center of the Upper Red Rock Lake.

Alternative E – An impermeable wall would direct the dominant flow of oxygenated water from Elk Springs Creek into the center of the Upper Red Rock Lake. A mobile barge would be required to build the wall.

Alternative F – This approach would use a shallow floating dredge to remove sediments near the mouth of Elk Springs Creek. It could also involve construction of an earthen berm. This alternative could take about 12 to 14 months.

The Red Rocks National Wildlife Refuge covers more than 53,000 acres, of which 32,350 acres were designated as wilderness in 1976.

Grayling native to the Upper Missouri River currently persist only in the Big Hole River drainage and in the Centennial Valley. Controversy about the river-dwelling Arctic grayling in the Big Hole River continues, with some contending the fish should be considered a threatened or endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Meanwhile, the service seeks public input to help it refine and inform its final decision about how to proceed with increasing dissolved oxygen in the Upper Red Rock Lake.

A copy of the draft EA can be reviewed on the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge website Library at: https://www.fws.gov/media/urrldrafteafinal508c22423pdf

A 15-day public comment period for the draft EA will run through March 14. Comments can be submitted by email to: elizabeth_tsang@fws.gov or by mail to: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, NWRS Planning Division, P.O. Box 25486 DFC, Denver, CO 80225.

Learn more about Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge at: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/red-rock-lakes