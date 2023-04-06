DEER LODGE — Three key players guiding the Superfund cleanup of the Clark Fork River for the next 15 years met Wednesday in Deer Lodge with members of a citizens group and others to review a recently released draft Strategic Plan for the river.

One oft-repeated word was “collaboration.” Another was “transparency.”

Representatives from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program and the EPA met Wednesday with members of the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee, or CFRTAC. Others attending included a representative from Montana Trout Unlimited, a state fisheries biologist and Powell County’s planning director.

The focus was river cleanup plans, both in the near and distant futures, and community involvement. Katie Garcin-Forba, a DEQ bureau chief, said transparency is important as the remediation and restoration process moves forward.

DEQ committed to holding two public meetings per year to discuss the ongoing cleanup and also agreed to include CFRTAC in the design review process as work approaches on upcoming phases.

And that was heartening news to Alex Leone, a restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition and a member of CFRTAC.

“Overall, I was encouraged by the state’s willingness to be more transparent with the design review moving forward,” Leone said Thursday. “If we can reinitiate a design review process on the Clark Fork after years of inactivity, or even continue the dialogue that was started yesterday, it would be a huge deal.”

The Strategic Plan, released in March, described a new approach to cleanup, driven in large part by funding constraints. In short, the money that emerged from a 2008 settlement with the Atlantic Richfield Co. is running low and lots of work remains to address historic mining and smelting contamination along the river down to Garrison.

A catastrophic flood in 1908 washed tailings down from mining operations in Butte and copper smelting in Anaconda and deposited them along the Clark Fork River’s floodplain. Contaminants include arsenic, copper, cadmium, lead and zinc. Metals in the tailings have been toxic to both terrestrial and aquatic life.

Under Superfund law, Atlantic Richfield, which purchased the original polluter in 1977, is on the hook for cleanup costs.

The new approach outlined in the Strategic Plan would more closely coordinate remediation by DEQ with restoration by NRDP and leave more contamination in place in the floodplain beyond a narrower “channel migration zone” — an area in which the meandering river might move over time and conceivably pick up tailings left in place.

A major expense to date has been excavating tailings and hauling them to a repository in the Opportunity Ponds.

Leone asked when the state might seek input on Phase 7, the next phase set for remediation.

Doug Martin, restoration program chief for NRDP, said he’d have more information soon.

He said there has been discussion of doing more to incorporate input from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Caleb Uerling, a fisheries biologist for FWP, attended Wednesday’s meeting. Brown trout populations in the upper Clark Fork have declined dramatically as remediation has proceeded, though there is no direct causal link established at this point.

But Martin, along with Brian Bartkowiak, an environmental science specialist with NRDP, cautioned that expectations about design review input must recognize the reality of funding constraints.

“Funding is a limitation on the project, you know, so there are certain things that will be able to be done and won’t be able to be done and we’ll have to explain to you why…and ask for you guys to accept those constraints,” Martin said.

He acknowledged that the Consent Decree agreement of 2008 with Atlantic Richfield includes provisions for a “round robin” that could yield additional funding for the Clark Fork River Operable Unit. In this scenario, the EPA would pay up to the first $5 million, the state the second $5 million and Atlantic Richfield the next $5 million.

“It’s our intention, and has always been our direction, that we should get this project done without going into that round robin,” Martin said.

The state has reported having a fund balance of $105 million and says it is possible to complete remediation and restoration between Galen and Garrison with that money.

As things stand, DEQ and NRDP face completing 15 more phases along the river between those points. They have set a goal of finishing the work by 2038.

Leone said he feels the Strategic Plan “is a good faith effort to improve outcomes.” But he noted that the new approach leaves more tailings in the floodplain as a result of limited budgets. He said he hopes another cleanup won’t be needed in 50 years.

He also cited community concerns about tailings contamination at Arrowstone Park, a popular park just east of Deer Lodge.

DEQ has said remedial design and planning with Powell County related to Arrowstone will begin this year, with construction slated to happen in 2025-2026.

On April 25, DEQ and NRDP will host a public meeting about the new Strategic Plan at the Powell County Community Center in Deer Lodge. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

DEQ and NRDP seek public comment about the plan until the comment period ends May 21. For more information about the Strategic Plan or opportunities to comment, go to https://dojmt.gov/lands/nrdp-public-notices/notices-of-public-comment