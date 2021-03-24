After the fire: Corey, Kristi Markovich to revive Daily Post building

Fire officials ultimately ruled the fire accidental, saying it was caused by an electrical fault involving a portable heater that was used to keep an ice machine from freezing up. They weren’t sure immediately after the fire whether the building could be saved.

But Corey and Kristi Markovich plan to do just that — and more.

“It’s a neat old building and we think it has a lot of life left,” Corey told the board overseeing the URA and its Uptown tax-increment district.

The building, constructed in 1922 to house the Butte Daily Post newspaper, was the home to three bars — the Irish Times Bar, the Post Bar, and the Muddy Creek Brewery.

Designed by longtime Butte architect Herman Kemna, the two-story brick and concrete building was a landmark on South Main Street, admired for its lofty arched windows and classical style. Through the years, it also housed a doctor's office, a blood bank and the North American Indian Alliance.

In 2019, before the fire, the state valued the building at $473,370 for tax purposes, according to property records. The value plunged to $60,020 last year.

The Markoviches said they were in negotiations with the building’s owner, Frank Hall, for the past year and helped get it boarded up and secured.