After the fire: Corey, Kristi Markovich to revive Daily Post building

The historic brick building on East Galena Street in Uptown Butte that was gutted by a fire early last year, snuffing out the Irish Times Bar, the Post Bar and the Muddy Creek Brewery with it, is getting new life.
And members of one of the biggest family names in Butte — Markovich — are behind the effort. The family has successfully blended construction and real estate business in Butte for more than 75 years.
But Corey Markovich says he and his wife, Kristi, are taking on this project and its financial risks themselves. They have purchased the building at 2 E. Galena St. and formed their own limited liability company, The Butte Daily Post Building LLC, to oversee its resurrection.
They plan to spend over $1 million on repairs and rehab alone and on Tuesday, got a $150,000 grant from the Urban Revitalization Agency — the maximum allowed — to cover a portion of those costs.
They haven’t decided what to do with the building after it’s refurbished but are looking at possible mixed uses on the first floor and maybe some commercial space on the second.
Fire raced through the building in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 2020, causing the roof to collapse into the second story, gutting much of the interior and leaving extensive water and smoke damage. It has been vacant and boarded up since then.
Fire officials ultimately ruled the fire accidental, saying it was caused by an electrical fault involving a portable heater that was used to keep an ice machine from freezing up. They weren’t sure immediately after the fire whether the building could be saved.
But Corey and Kristi Markovich plan to do just that — and more.
“It’s a neat old building and we think it has a lot of life left,” Corey told the board overseeing the URA and its Uptown tax-increment district.
The building, constructed in 1922 to house the Butte Daily Post newspaper, was the home to three bars — the Irish Times Bar, the Post Bar, and the Muddy Creek Brewery.
Designed by longtime Butte architect Herman Kemna, the two-story brick and concrete building was a landmark on South Main Street, admired for its lofty arched windows and classical style. Through the years, it also housed a doctor's office, a blood bank and the North American Indian Alliance.
In 2019, before the fire, the state valued the building at $473,370 for tax purposes, according to property records. The value plunged to $60,020 last year.
The Markoviches said they were in negotiations with the building’s owner, Frank Hall, for the past year and helped get it boarded up and secured.
“Frank was on to new business ventures and wasn’t really interested in the multimillion-dollar renovation of the building,” Corey told The Montana Standard on Tuesday. “Frank has been very gracious as we’ve worked through our due diligence and had to sort out some of the risks and hazards and materials and maintenance and some of those things.
“We closed (the sale) on St. Patrick’s Day as kind of a symbolic gesture,” he said. “It’s a bold venture for Uptown Butte for Kristi and I and there’s no better day to do something crazy in Uptown Butte than St. Patrick’s Day.”
The fire did tremendous damage and the roof assembly contained asbestos, which spread throughout the building. The first step in rehab will involve hazardous material abatement, and they plan to hire Ingraham Environmental in Butte to do that work.
A new roof needs to be designed after that, then constructed, to protect the building from further water infiltration. Windows, masonry and exterior improvements will be made after that while looking at business studies and possible uses for tenants.
Kristi Markovich is even exploring possible uses for the basement. It’s a beautiful building, she said, and drastic changes to the exterior are not planned.
“We’ll keep it looking just like it looks with the arched windows and brick exterior,” she said. “It will be very pretty.”
Although their ownership will be completely separate from the Markovich construction business that’s been a family legacy for decades, Corey said it would play some part in the project.
“The construction company gives us resources and tools and access to some elements that will benefit the project,” he said.