After major shoulder surgery, UM Western linebacker is back on the gridiron

“A number of the things we could repair with the arthroscope, but the pectoralis major tendon required an open incision so we had to really carefully plan our surgery because we wanted to do it all at one surgical sitting,” said DiGiovine.

The surgery took around two hours but that was just the beginning of Hritsco’s recovery.

The first couple weeks are spent in a protective sling — an ultra sling. Then the muscle needs to start some gentle passive motion to keep things limber in the shoulder. The second phase of rehab begins after six weeks. That’s when the sling comes off. Somewhere around two and a half to three months is when the strengthening starts.

Each step provides different levels of stress and it’s important to follow the regimen. That’s where athletic trainer Zack McCarthy comes in. He knew from the beginning that Hritsco’s injury would be quite the process.

“I remember when he got hurt, he came over to me and didn’t really know what was going on and I remember reaching up in there — into his pads and actually feeling the swelling occurring as it was happening.”